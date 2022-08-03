Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop

Read on www.wifr.com
Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer
A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
nbc15.com
25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Lafayette County left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested following altercation this week
A Rochelle man has been arrested following a fight that took place Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 4th Avenue. There were no injuries. 40-year old Dominic Mireles has been arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. This is the second arrest from the incident. 27-year old Bailey...
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford
At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
Madison police say a woman reported being beaten and having her 2013 Range Rover stolen as she was loading groceries in a store parking lot Friday morning.
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him. Sheriff’s...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 2-3
OREGON — On Aug. 2 at approximately 8:59 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, Joshua Swift, 46, of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift was additionally cited for speeding, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
Man missing in rural Lafayette County since Monday found, hospitalized
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Emergency crews in Lafayette County located a man who had been missing since Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 9600 block of County H Thursday for a report of an unattended vehicle. An investigation led officials to begin looking for a 49-year-old man who had not been seen or heard from since Monday evening. ...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota woman charged with DUI after crash south of Troy Grove
A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim In Loves Park, Shot Multiple Times
UPDATE: Multiple sources are reporting 1 person may have passed away. Officials have not yet released any information on the incident, to confirm this yet. At approximately 11:05 this evening emergency personnel were called to. the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Loves Park for a possible shooting victim. A...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashed into A Tree, Injuries Were Being Reported…
From our good friends at Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue. Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue responded on the morning of Aug 6th to a report of a vehicle vs a tree. Sources said the location was near the area of the 4400 block of Owen Center rd. On arrival, crews...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
