Multiple handguns recovered in Rockford during traffic stop

A Mendota woman is facing charges after a crash south of Troy Grove last week. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Mariah Sanchez was heading north on Route 251 just south of N. 36th Road when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch and then drove through a bean field and a corn field before crashing back into the west ditch. The vehicle had front end damage and caught on fire. Sanchez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanchez was released with her notice to be in court.

TROY GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO