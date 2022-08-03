Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?

Read on wehoville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
L.A. doesn’t want 4 a.m. last call for WeHo
Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities — including West Hollywood — to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930,...
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Courthouse News Service
A battle for safe drinking water grows heated amid drought in California’s Central Valley
WEST GOSHEN, Calif. (CN) — Thousands of acres of crops, from corn to nectarines, surround Melynda Metheney’s community in West Goshen, California — one of the key battlegrounds where residents say irrigation and overpumping have depleted drinkable water. “You know what you’re up against when you live...
GV Wire
Clovis Hospital Expansion Is Exactly What the Doctor Ordered and the Valley Needs
As construction crews approach the finish of the $430 million Clovis Community Medical Center expansion, let’s take a moment to appreciate the life-saving impact this marvel of modern medicine will have on Valley residents for decades to come. Bill McEwen. Opinion. As we’ve been reminded again during the pandemic,...
KMPH.com
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
RELATED PEOPLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man was found dead by police early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department received calls of shots being fired outside the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane. Officers say they went to the area and began searching and eventually found a...
WATCH: Thieves strike again at Fresno non-profit, no arrests made
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Employees at non-profit Fresno Moose Lodge said they are scared to go to work after a series of break-ins there. Fresno Police officers are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the lodge located near Fresno Yosemite International airport around 6:00 am on Friday. “They were on a mission, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What happens now Tower Theatre is owned by the City of Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): After months of services held inside the Tower Theatre, Adventure Church has moved its sound and lighting equipment out of the building which is now owned the City of Fresno. City employees and a few people from Adventure Church gathered what was left of the church’s equipment on Tuesday morning. “The church […]
Another tax-raising measure approved for the November ballot in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Fresno County should expect to see another tax-raising measure on their ballots in November. The Fresno County clerk confirmed the so-called Fresno State tax cleared a major hurdle on Thursday, validating 28,095 signatures in a random sample, passing the 110% requirement needed. The petition began June 1 and in […]
GV Wire
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The educational excellence of the 1872 Academy School
The following is quoted in full from Leon L. Loofbouros’s 1950 book, “In Search of God’s Gold.” It was published under the auspices of the Historical Society of the California-Nevada Annual Conference of the Methodist Church and in cooperation with the College of the Pacific, Stockton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Now that the church has moved out of Fresno’s Tower Theatre, neighborhood can move on
Bring down the curtains. Fresno’s most unfortunate, longest-running theater drama is finally over. Escrow on the city’s $6.5 million purchase of the Tower Theatre closed July 22. However, it took till Monday to feel a true sense of closure. What finally did the trick? Seeing video (taken by...
capitalandmain.com
California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.
For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
Murder 'out of greed' sends South Valley man to prison for 77 to life
A jury convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of murdering Nizam Rajabali and shooting his son, Jahan, at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in 2018.
Fresno County student seriously injured in game at high school rally, lawsuit claims
Fun and games at a rally at Tranquillity High School turned into serious injuries for a student whose new lawsuit says the Fresno County school put him in danger.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 4