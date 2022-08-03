Read on frontofficesports.com
Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era
2020 NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma says the '80's Lakers would be superior no matter what era they play in.
'The Allyson Felix Race For Change' offers glimpse into next phase of track legend's life
In what was billed as the last race of her professional career, Allyson Felix finished second Sunday on a 100-meter track in downtown Los Angeles.
Amazon Plans Alternative Telecast Of TNF With ‘Dude Perfect’
For those who thought Amazon Prime Video was going to provide your Dad’s version of NFL coverage, think again. Amazon has hired the sports-comedy team “Dude Perfect” to create an alternate stream of “Thursday Night Football,” according to the Wall Street Journal. It could be...
Pat McAfee to Host College Football Version of ‘ManningCast’
The NFL “ManningCast” concept is coming to college football — starring Pat McAfee. McAfee announced on his show on Thursday that he’ll be hosting six simulcasts for ESPN college football games this season. The program is powered by ManningCast pioneer Peyton Manning and his company Omaha...
McLaren Steps into Sports Apparel with $450 Sneakers
McLaren is tapping into the fashion market with the debut of its first athletic footwear line, HySpeed. The British luxury carmaker is entering the $3 trillion fashion market to expand its reach and attract more consumers behind the growing popularity of its Formula 1 racing team. McLaren worked with shoe...
ESPN To Produce ‘30 for 30’ on Basketball Legend Bill Walton
One of basketball’s most celebrated modern figures will be getting the “30 for 30” treatment. ESPN has announced it is beginning production on a documentary about Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton as part of its “30 for 30” series. The film will be directed...
Cardinals, Cubs Will Play Two Games in London in 2023
Major League Baseball is headed back to London with another storied rivalry. MLB recently announced that the Cardinals and Cubs will play a two-game series at a baseball-configured London Stadium on June 24-25, 2023. The league first experimented with regular-season games across the pond when the Red Sox and Yankees...
