Man shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.

HANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO