Man shot and killed Tuesday night in Porterville

Man found shot to death near Arco in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the Arco on Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Goshen, deputies say
Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to Commercial Road and Harvest Avenue just before 3 Friday afternoon.
KMPH.com
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A man was found dead by police early Sunday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department received calls of shots being fired outside the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane. Officers say they went to the area and began searching and eventually found a...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Porterville, police say
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Porterville Tuesday night.
Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare
A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.
Man sentenced for deadly shooting at Farmersville gas station
A man convicted for the death of his former business associate is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi was sentenced to 77 years to life Friday morning.
Fire Crews find a body after battling a house fire
DINUBA, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – One person is deceased after a house fire that happened early Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Fire Department. At 3:30 a.m. Tulare County Fire responded to a house fire at Avenue 400 and Road 84. While containing the fire, a body was discovered by firefighters. It was later […]
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
Murder 'out of greed' sends South Valley man to prison for 77 to life
A jury convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of murdering Nizam Rajabali and shooting his son, Jahan, at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in 2018.
KMJ
Multiple Injuries Reported Following Greyhound Bus Crash in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple injuries were reported early Wednesday morning after a Greyhound Bus flipped onto its side in Visalia. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. when a bus traveling down Highway 99 just north of Avenue 264 drifted onto the right shoulder and hit a chain-link fence.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer
Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
New King's County Sheriff's Office headquarters completed
After years of securing funds, planning and building, the Kings County Sheriff's Office will be moving into its new headquarters building starting Monday.
Man and woman admit to stealing from Porterville school, deputies say
A man and woman are in custody accused of stealing from a Porterville elementary school.
500 fentanyl pills seized in Tulare County investigation, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – 500 fentanyl pills and two pounds of methamphetamine were seized by investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Thursday. The seized items were part of a three-week-long narcotic and fentanyl investigation which also resulted in the arrest of two people. Officials say 42-year-old Sergio Luis […]
crimevoice.com
Man leads King County authorities on 2+ hour pursuit in allegedly stolen vehicle
A man was reportedly arrested on numerous charges after leading Kings County authorities on a 2+ hour pursuit. Shortly after 1 AM on Saturday, July 23, a man identified as Ryan McGovran reportedly ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of 16th and Idaho Avenues with a Kings County deputy sheriff driving right behind him.
KMJ
Stolen Hay, Trailers Worth Roughly $37,000 Returned To Owner In Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ) — Hay and stolen property worth over $35,000 was recovered Monday morning in Porterville. Tulare County Sheriff says they were called to the 1400 block of South Plano regarding two abandoned trailers. Following an investigation, deputies discovered the trailers, both filled with 45 hay bales, were...
1 killed during chase in Porterville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Authorities have a man in custody accused of homicide following a deadly chase through the Porterville area.
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
KMPH.com
Over $14,000 in drugs seized, accused drug dealer arrested in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — An accused drug dealer has been arrested after deputies say he was found with more than $14,000 in illegal drugs. The Tulare County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force (HIDTA) is made up of detectives, deputies, and police officers from multiple agencies who wrapped up three weeks of this investigation on Thursday.
