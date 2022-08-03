ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Castellanos' Homer Lifts Phillies to Series Split

By Lauren Amour
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies split their series with the Braves in Atlanta on Wednesday.

It's about time you read a headline like that, huh?

Indeed, Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Nick Castellanos was clutch on Wednesday afternoon. His two-run home run—his first since June 30—gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning.

Just before his timely knock, J.T. Realmuto demonstrated his speed by breaking up a double play to score Rhys Hoskins that tied the game, 1-1.

For most of the game, however, it was a pitcher's duel between Zack Wheeler and Atlanta Braves' starter Charlie Morton.

Through seven innings, Wheeler allowed just one run, a solo shot to Orlando Arcia in the fifth inning. That would be the only Braves' run to cross the plate. Wheeler struck out seven Atlanta batters as well.

Meanwhile, Morton fanned eight across 6.2 innings. He did not allow a run and surrendered only three hits. It was relievers Dylan Lee and Collin McHugh that allowed Philadelphia to take the lead.

One run was charged to Lee and two to McHugh—he would suffer the loss.

Seranthony Domínguez was brought on in the eighth, and he didn't quite have it. He allowed a double to the newly-acquired Robbie Grossman, and a walk to Ronald Acuña Jr. He did pick up a huge strikeout for the second out before giving way to Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado entered with two on and two outs, and was to face Matt Olson. He only needed one pitch to retire the power hitter.

David Robertson, still donning his blue Chicago Cubs' cleats and making his first appearance in a Phillies' uniform since April 14, 2019, entered in the ninth for the save.

He was able to shutdown the Atlanta lineup 1-2-3, and picked up two strikeouts along the way. He earned his 15th save of 2022 and a series split for Philadelphia.

The Phillies will return home on Thursday where Noah Syndergaard is set to make his debut with the club. He will face Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.

