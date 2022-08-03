ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (August 1, 2022) - It's just over a month before schools reopen across the Commonwealth, meaning it's time to shop for supplies and more ahead of the start of the new school year! This weekend’s sales tax holiday presents the perfect opportunity to not only save money while preparing for the 2022-23 School Year but also a chance to support local students by donating new supplies to the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair event.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
NBC12

31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
RICHMOND, VA
musicfestnews.com

Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond

Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond. Brown’s Island in Richmond is the place to be if you love craft beer and music on Saturday, August 13, for the Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival, and this lineup absolutely smokes!. Lettuce. Spafford. BIG Something. Magic...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year. “This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider. With the help...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Instagrammer
Source of the Spring

Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid

Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
sancerresatsunset.com

Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Planking Traveler

Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving Center

As someone who has a major fear of flying, the idea of skydiving never appealed to me. Though I’ve taken hundreds of flights over the years, I still get nervous each and every time there’s turbulence, so the thought of hurling myself out of a plane made my palms sweat. If I had given myself time to think about it, I definitely would have backed out, but last year I planned an impromptu birthday trip to the Virginia Skydiving Center for my husband, Gabe. I figured I’d share my experience for those of you who are considering skydiving for the first time. Many people have this on their adrenaline junky bucket list with no fear and only excitement, but I was not one of those people.
PETERSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy