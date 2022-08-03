Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts

Read on www.nbc12.com
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Prepare for Upcoming School Year with Virginia Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (August 1, 2022) - It's just over a month before schools reopen across the Commonwealth, meaning it's time to shop for supplies and more ahead of the start of the new school year! This weekend’s sales tax holiday presents the perfect opportunity to not only save money while preparing for the 2022-23 School Year but also a chance to support local students by donating new supplies to the Prince George County Back-to-School Fair event.
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond. Brown’s Island in Richmond is the place to be if you love craft beer and music on Saturday, August 13, for the Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival, and this lineup absolutely smokes!. Lettuce. Spafford. BIG Something. Magic...
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year. “This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider. With the help...
This huge wall of whisky can be found at a Virginia shopping mall
Learn more about Mac McCormack , his restaurants, and ascension to the top of the Virginia bourbon scene on this week's episode of Eat It, Virginia!
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients for new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
Chowning’s Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
The polished wooden tables gleam in the candlelight. The air is rich with the mingled aromas of meaty, 18th-century fare and the plentiful colonial libations of beer, ale, and rum. A roving musician plays the fiddle. Chowning’s Tavern is a rebuilt ale-house at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. It offers three...
Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2
The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing
Visitors to Rockett's Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
Virginia lawmakers ask Youngkin to prevent Richmond’s second casino referendum
Two state lawmakers have asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin to direct the Virginia attorney general's office to use its legal authority to keep Richmond from having a second casino referendum in November.
More than 3,000 customers without power in Richmond during afternoon storms
As stormed raged across the region on Friday afternoon residents throughout the area lost power. In Richmond, 3,348 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
