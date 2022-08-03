New hiking, mountain bike trails open in Leelanau County’s Palmer Woods forest

Read on www.mlive.com
Open-water swimming in Grand Traverse Bay: A meditative escape from our busy world
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Well before the daily throng of tourists hit the beaches, local open-water swimmers hit the water at sunrise to soak up the beauty of Grand Traverse Bay. For Ashlea Walter, open-water swimming in Traverse City is a way to connect with nature and her friends. They often swim from East Bay Park, and they catch up as they put on their wetsuits and swim buoys and wade into the lake.
One of Sleeping Bear’s most popular trails will have construction closures
EMPIRE, MICH. -- The popular Empire Bluff trail at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore will undergo rehabilitation work in the coming weeks, impacting some visitor access. Park officials today announced on Facebook that during the next six to eight weeks, maintenance crews will complete extensive rehabilitation along the trail.
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Untreated Lyme Disease Can Be Severe. Are Doctors in the Midwest Ready for a Growing Number of Infections?
Lyme disease is increasing in the Upper Midwest. The illness is caused by a bite from an infected black-legged tick. But the disease can be hard to spot. If left untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body and cause arthritis and nervous system problems. Are doctors prepared...
Traverse City Most Affordable Place to Retire in U.S.
Most people think the best place to retire is Florida, California, and Arizona just to name a few. You certainly wouldn't want to retire in California or Arizona, because both states have very high home prices. Where is the perfect place to retire if you just want to live the...
