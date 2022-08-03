Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Musical Playground Installed In Mitchell Park
A new activity has been added to the Mitchell Park in Guthrie Center. Guthrie County Arts Council has completed the installation of the “Botanical Garden” musical playground near the aquatic center in Mitchell Park. Board Member Ruth Owen says that this playground gives children and adults the opportunity to explore different tones and sounds with the garden like instruments.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Last Meet Me In Minburn Concert Is Today
With the next school year fast approaching, the last Meet Me In Minburn concert will be held later today. The free concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. in Meek Park in Minburn and will feature Roger Burger while the outdoor skating rink will also be offering free skate rentals. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to join in with the family fun.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cruisin’ to the Square is Thursday in Jefferson
A popular event returns this Thursday to downtown Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square brings several cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors to the downtown square, which takes place from 4:30-7pm. Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold says they will block off the streets around the square at 1pm that day in preparation for the massive amounts of vehicles.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Marty McGinn to Perform in Jefferson Tonight
A reminder that tonight is a free performance by a musical artist in Jefferson. Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County is hosting its next Summer Concert Series with Jefferson native Marty McGinn. The 1999 Jefferson High School graduate recently moved from California to Minneapolis, Minnesota with his family. McGinn’s pseudonym is Art Elliot and as a songwriter, he won Best Song by Oakland Solo Artist Award from the inaugural Oaktown Music Festival for his original song “Earth Abides.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Family Fun Entertainment Today at Grand Junction Fun Days
As the Grand Junction Fun Days hits its second day, there is a full slate of activities. Today is the parade at 10am, with the route starting at the former bus barn, going along Hager Street to 9th Street and ending by the municipal swimming pool. A petting zoo is near the library, also starting at 10am. Then from 11am-2pm is the Lions Club Car Show and food vendors at the city park, with awards for the car show at 2:30pm. The carnival takes place from noon-4pm and 6-10pm at the former school property.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Last Day For the Highway 141 Sales In Guthrie and Dallas Counties
Miscellaneous items will be on sale today in Guthrie County alongside Highway 141. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Guthrie County towns of Bagley, Bayard and Jamaica along with communities in Dallas County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales. Most of...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Last Friday Fest Of The Year Is Today
The last Friday Fest of the year will take place today with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be this year’s second Friday Fest and feature live music from Rescue Dogs. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as yard games.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day this past Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Free Movie Reminder with Greene County Historical Society
Later today the Greene County Historical Society is sponsoring a free movie at the Sierra Community Theatre. The 1980 movie, “Whitcomb’s War” is a comedy about the character Pastor David Michael Whitcomb who is assigned to a church in Harrah, Iowa. However, an employer, Phil Esteem changes the work week to Wednesday through Sunday and Pastor Whitcomb leads a protest against working on Sunday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry
Graveside services for Albert Sanford Shimer age 78 of Perry, will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Athletes Competing in Sweet Corn Festival 5K
The annual sweet corn festival is happening next week in Adel, and members from all over the community as well as students from ADM Schools will be participating in it as well. Tiger athletes including members of the cross country team have ran in the past, and will be projected...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carnival Tickets Available For Presale For Dallas Center Fall Festival
For people planning to attend the Dallas Center Fall Festival later this month, they can now purchase presale carnival tickets to save some money. The Fall Festival will take place August 26th-27th and will feature plenty of activities including a carnival. In an effort to support the price of the carnival, presale tickets can be purchased at Dallas Center businesses including 10 tickets for $7.50.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/5/2022)-Jefferson Matters with Matt Wetrich and Jill Morton
Jill Morton and Matt Wetrich with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community gives us an update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Library Sees Growth in Teen Summer Reading Program
Two teen summer reading programs recently finished with the Jefferson Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says about 25 middle school teens registered for the program this year with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”. “Our main goal for the summer with our teens was just to get...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum Cuts Ribbon For New Pullman Car
The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum and the Guthrie County Conversation had a ribbon cutting and showcased their new 1915 Pullman Cafe and Observation Car on Friday. Historical Village and Museum Board President Alex Krueger says this is a passenger car built by the Pullman for the union pacific...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Perry Public Safety Day Is Today
Families who are looking for something fun to do today can head to the Perry Hy-Vee to meet with various public safety officials. Public Safety Day is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with Perry Public Works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Comments / 0