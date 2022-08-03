As the Grand Junction Fun Days hits its second day, there is a full slate of activities. Today is the parade at 10am, with the route starting at the former bus barn, going along Hager Street to 9th Street and ending by the municipal swimming pool. A petting zoo is near the library, also starting at 10am. Then from 11am-2pm is the Lions Club Car Show and food vendors at the city park, with awards for the car show at 2:30pm. The carnival takes place from noon-4pm and 6-10pm at the former school property.

GRAND JUNCTION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO