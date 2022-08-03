ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Miss you already:' Public safety community escorts cherished paramedic to Lafayette

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Wednesday morning, the American flag flew over Twyckenham Boulevard in honor of Jenny Austin, who served as a paramedic in Tippecanoe County for over 40 years.

Austin died Tuesday in an Indianapolis hospital from complications from heart surgery.

To many, Austin was the gold standard of what a public servant ought to be and to many others, she was a mother figure, who helped guide them into the world of being a public servant.

And over her 40-year career, Austin was always smiling, and her presence always provided an air of comfort to those she worked with and help, even in the most serious situations. To many, she was "Momma Jenny."

Perhaps that’s why there were so many in tears as they drove beneath the American flag. There was a caravan of emergency vehicles heading to Soller-Baker Funeral Home to lay to rest their dear friend, family member, mentor and mother.

“There's not enough words to describe the heartbreak being experienced by so many in public safety in our community," wrote Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward.

Austin died from complications of heart surgery, which came as a grim shock to all that knew her.

“She exemplified what it means to be a public servant, not just a paramedic. She gave us that compass to show us what we should be and who we should be. That it’s not just a job that we do, but who we should be doing the job for and I think that’s a big part of what’s different about Jenny,” said Ward.

The impact that Austin left on her friends and family could be seen as many exited their vehicles and walked to the entrance of the funeral home.

Her family wept, holding each as they walked to her casket.

Her colleagues stood by her casket, holding back their tears.

Once the family entered the building following Austin’s casket, tears could be seen falling down the cheeks of the many paramedics in attendance.

“My greatest memory of Jenny was her ability to connect with every single patient that she came into contact with, in a personal way. It was something that’s not common to do that. It’s not common for fire, EMT professionals, or even law enforcement to be able to have that sort of connection with every person they come into contact with,” said Ward.

“That will be the one thing that when my kids are of age. That will be the thing I talk to them about. That love that she has and all she does for others.

“Jenny was just as sharp and just as great at the job on her last day like she was on her first day. And she still had a love for the job."

As the family started to walk out of the funeral home, Joe Rotar, the husband of one of Austin’s nieces, shared a few memories of Austin with the Journal & Courier.

“She had the heart like no other,” said Rotar. “She saved a lot of lives in this community. We would go to the store and people would stop her and they knew her by her first name. She would say that she didn’t know their names, but she knew she worked on them.

“They would tell her the story about how she had picked them up in her ambulance and helped them recover and so forth. She was always there to lend a hand to someone in need.”

Beyond her acts of kindness to the public, Rotar remembered the love Austin had for her family.

“We had a daughter that had passed away from leukemia five years ago. And six years ago, on her birthday we called her and said that she was diagnosed. And she dropped everything and went out with us for a week, to help us kind of cope with what we were going through and she didn’t care what happened to herself.

“She just had a heart that was amazing. And it was so big to help out everybody it just sad that — it just sad that it stopped beating. I don’t know. One second she’s talking to everybody and the next she’s gone.

“She was the best wife, the best neighbor, the best friend, the best sister, the best aunt, and the best grandma.”

