Alex Rodriguez spent his birthday with Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, and more A-listers

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

Alex Rodriguez welcomed his 47th birthday and had a good time in Idaho. According to Page Six ’s sources, the former baseball player stayed at the Gozzer Ranch, celebrated with friends, and played golf.

“He was with friends,” says the insider. “It was low-key fun with family and friends, dinners, golf, hiking, and boating on the lake.” As reported by the publication, the star-studded celebration included A-Rod’s girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, Justin, Hailey Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon , and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith .

Rodriguez then traveled to the Hamptons to meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft . “He was in the Hamptons with his daughters,” the source said.

Jennifer Lopez ’s ex is allegedly “focusing on his businesses, the Timberwolves, parenting, and a low-key lifestyle.”

It’s been over a year since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement, and thankfully there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them, at least for A-Rod. Alex joined Martha Stewart on her podcast, where he opened up about his post-break-up life and had nothing but admiration to say about his ex.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day; she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he assured. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world that’s alive today,” he continued.

A-Rod and JLo were engaged for two years and together for five, and after the split, he said he has “no regrets.”

“You know Martha, thank goodness, no regrets. Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14,” he said, speaking about his daughters Natasha and Ella .

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
