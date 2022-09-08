Everything to Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Premiere Date, Contestants, How to Watch and More

As Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 31st season, the show in undergoing a number of significant changes. Keep reading for details on where viewers can watch it, whether Tyra Banks is returning as host and more key questions.

When Is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31's Premiere Date?

The show will return on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Where Can Viewers Watch 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31?

For the first time, the show is departing its home network of ABC in favor of the streaming service Disney+. That means fans will need a paid subscription to watch DWTS . The show's move was previously announced in April.

“ Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel explained at the time. He added, “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Who Is Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31?

Despite the show moving from network television to a streaming service, their current host, Tyra Banks, will be returning to the program. She joined the dance competition as host in season 29 after the controversial ousters of original host Tom Bergeron and his longtime cohost Erin Andrews .

But for the first time, Tyra will not be hosting the show solo. She'll be joined by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum and DWTS season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro . The actor was a popular contestant and has filled in with hosting duties in the past. He's also a fan-favorite and should be a welcome addition to the program for DWTS die-hard viewers.

Who Will Be on the ' Dancing With the Stars ' Season 31 Judging Panel?

As the show leaves network TV for a streaming service, the judging panel will remain the same. Carrie Ann Inaba , Len Goodman , Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be there to critique performances and deliver their judgements with hand-held scorecards. Carrie Ann, Len and Bruno have been with the show since its inception. Derek is a six-time Mirrorball trophy champ as a pro dancer and joined the judging panel in season 29 .

Who Will Be Competing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31?

The first two stars were announced on Wednesday, September 7 on ABC's Good Morning America . TikTok queen Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi D’Amelio , will become the first family members to compete against each other. The complete roster of contestants was unveiled one day later. Joseph Baena , Selma Blair , Wayne Brady , Sam Champion, Jessie James Decker , Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, Teresa Giudice , Vinny Guadagnino , Cheryl Ladd, Jason Lewis, Shangela, Jordin Sparks and Gabby Windey will all compete for the mirror ball trophy.

Which Pros Will Be Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31?

Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson have been moved from pro-partner status to members of the show's dancing troupe, which appears in group numbers. Two other pros have announced they won't be returning for season 31. New mom Sharna Burgess gave birth to son Zane , whom she shares with boyfriend Brian Austin Green , on June 28 and she's not ready yet for the time demands of the show.

Sharna told fans in an August 31 Instagram Story that her body is “at 100 percent capacity” and “fit, strong and so ready to dance,” but, “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane," adding, “I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to Dancing … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].”

Fellow pro and 10-season vet Lindsay Arnold is stepping away from DWTS this season for family reasons as well. She noted how she and family, including husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and their daughter, Sage, 1, live in Utah and she has to commute back and forth to Los Angeles during the season. She explained to fans in an August 31 Instagram post , "Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around," while revealing the couple is trying to expand their family with a second child.

Daniella Karagach , Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Pasha Pashkov, Koko Iwasaki, Louis Van Amstel, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong and Val Chmerkovskiy are all taking to the ballroom.