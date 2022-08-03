ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

WSPA 7News

Man dies following house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm

A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
wgac.com

Body Found In Augusta Canal

A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Lock and Dam Park hosts Afro-Caribbean Fest

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Rainy weather didn't stop people from a celebration of culture, Saturday. People gathered at South Augusta's Lock and Dam Park for the Afro-Caribbean Fest. The event featured live entertainment, food and arts vendors as well as an opportunity to connect. For one local exchange student, the festival...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC

