Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
Man dies following house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Greenwood Saturday afternoon. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, first responders responded to a house fire on Sunrise Circle around 4:29 p.m. The coroner’s office said they pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Mark Anthony […]
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm
A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
wgac.com
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death. Deputies responded to the Augusta Canal on Broad Street near the Kroc Center on Saturday just before 11:15 AM in reference to a dead body in the canal. When deputies got to the scene, they...
One person dead after single motor fatal accident on Old Tory Trail in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that happened on Old Tory Trail near Gracelyn Farm Road, which is 6 miles east of Aiken. The accident happened at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th. According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, Gary Todd, 70, of Graniteville, SC, was […]
Graniteville man dies following traffic accident east of Aiken
A Graniteville man died following a single-vehicle accident approximately 6 miles east of Aiken on Thursday. The victim was identified as Gary L. Todd, 70, in a news release issued by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Todd was driving 2000 Ford Ranger truck that was traveling southeast on Old Tory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Lock and Dam Park hosts Afro-Caribbean Fest
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Rainy weather didn't stop people from a celebration of culture, Saturday. People gathered at South Augusta's Lock and Dam Park for the Afro-Caribbean Fest. The event featured live entertainment, food and arts vendors as well as an opportunity to connect. For one local exchange student, the festival...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after shooting at convenience store in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One person is dead and two other injured after a shooting at an Augusta gas station early Thursday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Get N Go Gas Station on Windsor Spring Rd. at around 12:46 a.m. Thursday for a call of several people being shot. When the arrived, deputies found three victims, all of whom had been shot at least once.
Construction of distribution warehouse planned for site near I-20's Exit 22
The construction of a distribution warehouse is included in the plans for land that is under contract to be sold near Exit 22 on Interstate 20. There also will be commercial development on the roughly 17-acre site, said Mike McNeill, co-owner of the Coward & McNeill real estate firm, during an interview with the Aiken Standard recently.
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
WRDW-TV
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
Burke County Sheriff arrests mom for encouraging her child to fight
A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
Deadly shooting brings Augusta homicide total to 24 for 2022
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday morning around 12: 45 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County students, staff adjust to modified calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students have just over a week before they’re back in the classroom on Aug 15. Starting next year, their first day is three weeks earlier, starting on July 25. The modified calendar will give students three extended breaks throughout the year. Those are...
Comments / 0