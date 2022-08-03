Reverse-Seared Thick-Cut Pork Chops on the Grill

Reverse-searing is my go-to method for big cuts of meat like a prime rib roast, beef tenderloin, or tomahawk rib-eye. However, the thick-cut pork chop—which is vastly underappreciated—is also well-suited for this technique (emphasis on “thick-cut”).

During reverse-searing, meat is baked or smoked at a low temp, before searing at extremely high heat. The process yields the best of both worlds: tender center, golden-brown crust.

So let’s get cooking. On today’s menu: Reverse-Seared Thick-Cut Pork Chops on the Big Green Egg. If you don’t have an Egg, any grill should work just fine. Of course, if you’re looking for more Big Green Egg recipes from Outsider, check out our Best Damn Brisket, Spicy Spatchcock Chicken, Beef Short Ribs, or Classic Cornbread.

Pork Chop Ingredients

2 Thick-Cut Pork Chops (3-inch, bone-in, center-cut pork loin rib chops)

3 tbsp. coarse steak seasoning (we’re using Montreal)

2 tbsp. butter

1 small shallot (diced)

2-3 springs fresh rosemary

5 simple ingredients: pork chops, steak seasoning, butter, shallot, and rosemary.

Odds are, you’ll have to ask your butcher for really thick-cut pork chops (while one-inch cuts are thick, we want three-inch chops for this recipe). Ask your butcher for three-inch, bone-in pork loin rib chops (it’s a mouthful, but your butcher will should know). You can reverse-sear thin-cut chops, but they have the tendency to dry out very quickly if you aren’t ultra-attentive. So that’s why the thick-cut pork chop is king today.

Coat both sides of the chops—as well as the fat cap—in a coarse-ground steak seasoning. Montreal seasoning works great, but you could also use your favorite BBQ rub.

Coat both sides of the pork chops—as well as the fat cap—in steak seasoning.

Big Green Egg Setup

Lump charcoal

Hickory chips

Fireproof gloves

Cast iron skillet

Digital meat thermometer

Fill up your Egg (or grill) with lump charcoal and ignite. Wait for the Egg to get up to 500-600 degrees (usually takes about 20 minutes). Add a couple handfuls of wood chips (we’re using hickory, but oak also works well). Now you’re smoking!

Place the convEGGtor (indirect convection shield) on the Egg. Add the grate. Place the pork chops on the grate. Close the lid. Set temperature to 200 degrees. Of course, a fluctuation between 200-220 degrees is normal. Remove the pork chops from the grill after they reach an internal temperature of 110 degrees (about one hour for these 3-inch chops).

Remove the chops from the grill after the meat reaches an internal temp of 110 degrees.

With fireproof gloves, remove the grate and the convEGGtor. Replace the grate. Place a cast iron skillet on the grill. Bring the grill temp up to 500 degrees to get the skillet extremely hot.

Add half the butter, shallot, and rosemary to the skillet. Add the chops. Sear for about one minute. Add the rest of the butter. Flip the chops, and sear for another minute. Also, sear the fat cap for about one minute.

Sear the meat until the internal temperature reaches your desired level of doneness. Chops are safe to eat at 145 degrees, but I prefer mine at 150-155 degrees.

Sear both sides of the pork chop (left) as well as the fat cap (right).

5-Step Pork Chops

Buy thick-cut pork chops (3-inch, bone-in, center-cut pork loin rib chops). Coat the meat in coarse-ground steak seasoning. Smoke in Big Green Egg or smoker at 200 degrees until internal temp of the pork reaches 110 degrees (about one hour). Remove pork chops from the grill, place cast iron skillet on grill, and bring grill temp up to 500 degrees. Add the butter, shallot, and rosemary to the skillet, and sear each side of the chops—including fat cap—until internal temp reaches about 150 degrees (about one minute per side).