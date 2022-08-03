Underwater Cameras Tracking the Humble Alewife in Hopes of Saving It

Read on ctexaminer.com
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
Heat Waves Are The Tip Of Connecticut’s Climate Change Iceberg
Frank Himmelstein on average works eight to 12 hours a day in the fields of the historic Himmelstein Homestead Farm in Lebanon. Normally, it’s hard work managing fields full of squash and peppers, but July 20 was anything but a normal day. The temperature in Lebanon hit 95 degrees.
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
‘Get out of here!’: Connecticut man records moment he discovers bear in his kitchen
A Connecticut man came home to a wild scare over the weekend, discovering a bear in his kitchen, which returned once again the next day even though he had shooed the animal away. Bill Priest was working outside his West Hartford home Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when he went inside...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Campgrounds still crowded despite scorching temps, families find ways to stay cool
MADISON, Conn. — Thursday could be the hottest day of the year. With those scorching temperatures, people are finding ways to stay cool, especially the campers at Hammonasset State Park. "It gets pretty hot," said Emma Coburn from Colrain, Massachusetts. "It is occasionally uncomfortable." Even with the temperature feeling...
Eyewitness News
Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. The bear family could not find its way out and neighbors heard the bears crying. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a...
NBC Connecticut
Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave
As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
Connecticut breweries facing cutbacks with nationwide carbon dioxide shortage
HARTFORD, Conn. — Curt Cameron, president of Thomas Hooker Brewing Company, said they are noticing cutbacks. He recently found out they will be getting 70% of their typical allotment of CO2 from their supplier due to a plant failure, but he's hoping they'll be able to make due. Carbon...
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
zip06.com
Branford Animal Shelter Seeks Help to Save Abandoned, Overbred Dog
A plea to help raise $6,000 in a bid to save Summer, a dog found tied in the woods, with apparent complications from overbreeding, is at the heart of a message shared by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter Director Laura Burban on Aug. 4. Summer was found in the heat of...
Eyewitness News
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
