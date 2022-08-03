ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron man accused of buying home, Tesla with drug money

 4 days ago

An Akron man was arrested Wednesday on a 26-count indictment alleging he used proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile.

In a release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Nicholas R. Crawford, 41, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of government funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

According to the indictment, in June 2018, Crawford purchased a home for $325,000 in Akron using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.

Additionally, the indictment alleges that in July 2020, Crawford defrauded the Small Business Administration by submitting a fraudulent COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan application with fictitious information to receive relief funding to which he was not entitled.

Crawford, according to a database of public records accessed by the Beacon Journal, is the father of Na'Kia Crawford, who was shot and killed in June 2020 while riding in a car with her grandmother at the corner of North Howard Street and Main Street.

The next month, Crawford allegedly intentionally misrepresented personal and financial information in order to obtain an SBA EIDL loan. The indictment states that the defendant then used $105,500 in SBA EIDL loan funding for personal expenses despite certifying that the loan proceeds would only be used for designated business expenses.

In December 2020, court records state that the defendant purchased a 2020 Tesla Model X, using proceeds from the EIDL loan and from the sale of controlled substances.

Crawford was scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland.

VOTERED
4d ago

This newer article does not mention how he is Nakia Crawford’s father. Now maybe her death is related to him being a drug dealer? Possibly.

Tangeka Powell
4d ago

I get the SBA part. but honestly why does it matter if he used drug money to buy his home and car? those were paying customers.

