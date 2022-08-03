Extra Extra: The New York Blood Center, dangerously low on blood, is giving donors free beer
Good Wednesday afternoon in New York City, where the Battle of the Brooklyn Dad Band T-Shirts is raging. Here's what else is happening:
- Two male pedestrians — a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old — died this morning in Inwood after a BMW driver hit a car that then struck two parked cars.
- The New York City Health Department is returning to parts of Queens and Staten Island next week for another round of anti-mosquito spraying .
- In response to an emergency-level shortage of extra blood, the New York Blood Center is doing a promotion over the next month called "Pints for Pints," wherein blood donors can get a voucher for a free pint of beer from participating breweries. (You can't use the voucher the same day you donate, for obvious reasons.)
- The 1970s were a fun — if precarious — time to be a New York City teenager who loved punk rock.
- Alex Jones conceded in court today that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was not a hoax , but rather "100% real."
- The Takeaway has a good (but sad) segment about how Tunisia's democracy , which was the first to emerge from the 2011 Arab Spring protests, fell apart and led to a referendum vote that'll essentially usher in a dictatorship.
- Chunks of a SpaceX capsule crashed to Earth and landed in a pair of Australian sheep farms .
- The BBC profiled a man in Tokyo who makes a living as a "do-nothing man," which is sort of a misnomer — he rents himself out as a general companion for people who want to go to restaurants, take field trips, or just have someone around because they're lonely.
- The Kid Mero said in a new podcast interview that he and Desus had been planning to split for over a year.
- Orthodox Jewish guys in Brooklyn are reviving the art of cantorial music .
And finally, nap time:
