Portland, OR

Hoops Rumors

Nets to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center

The Nets are expected to test lineups with Ben Simmons at center next season, as relayed by NetsDaily. Head coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons’ unique ability to play and defend multiple positions when the 2021-22 campaign ended. “I think he plays both [point guard and center],” Nash said. “He’s...
BROOKLYN, NY

