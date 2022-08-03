WSCC short-term training programs hosting new boot camps beginning in August

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development and Adult Education Department are hosting new rounds of short-term training boot camps beginning in August.

Boot camp offerings include Automation Technician, Diesel Technology, Medical Assistant Certification and Phlebotomy at the main Hanceville campus; Healthcare Prep and Welding Technology at both Hanceville and Oneonta; and Mental Health Technician in Oneonta.

Boot camp onboarding is mandatory and begins on Thursday, Aug. 4: a session is scheduled at the Oneonta campus (Computer Lab 140) from 9-11 a.m. and in Hanceville from 5-7 p.m. on the 12th floor of the Bailey Center.

Additional onboarding is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in Oneonta and Friday, Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. in Hanceville.

Individuals will complete an assessment at the onboarding sessions.

Those interested in the training aren’t required to have earned a high school diploma or degree to be eligible to begin, but they must be at least 17 and not currently enrolled in high school.

The short-term boot camps provide training and certification to begin working in a specific field or serve as an entry point to begin one’s educational pathway. Individuals who complete the boot camps earn an Alabama Certified Worker Certificate of Recognition, which also gives them a scholarship for one college course.

There is no tuition cost for these boot camps; however, there is a $75 non-refundable registration fee for assessing and processing the application, supporting general operations of the registration process and student insurance. In addition, there may be costs associated with chosen bootcamps such as immunizations required for the health care bootcamps.

For more information about the trainings, visit www.wsccalumni.org/bootcamps .

For more information on the training opportunities, contact Sean Ryan at 256-352-7874 or sean.ryan@wallacestate.edu .