ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

WSCC short-term training programs hosting new boot camps beginning in August

By Russell Moore
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBJRN_0h3algxJ00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development and Adult Education Department are hosting new rounds of short-term training boot camps beginning in August.

Boot camp offerings include Automation Technician, Diesel Technology, Medical Assistant Certification and Phlebotomy at the main Hanceville campus; Healthcare Prep and Welding Technology at both Hanceville and Oneonta; and Mental Health Technician in Oneonta.

Boot camp onboarding is mandatory and begins on Thursday, Aug. 4: a session is scheduled at the Oneonta campus (Computer Lab 140) from 9-11 a.m. and in Hanceville from 5-7 p.m. on the 12th floor of the Bailey Center.

Additional onboarding is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. in Oneonta and Friday, Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. in Hanceville.

Individuals will complete an assessment at the onboarding sessions.

Those interested in the training aren’t required to have earned a high school diploma or degree to be eligible to begin, but they must be at least 17 and not currently enrolled in high school.

The short-term boot camps provide training and certification to begin working in a specific field or serve as an entry point to begin one’s educational pathway. Individuals who complete the boot camps earn an Alabama Certified Worker Certificate of Recognition, which also gives them a scholarship for one college course.

There is no tuition cost for these boot camps; however, there is a $75 non-refundable registration fee for assessing and processing the application, supporting general operations of the registration process and student insurance. In addition, there may be costs associated with chosen bootcamps such as immunizations required for the health care bootcamps.

For more information about the trainings, visit www.wsccalumni.org/bootcamps .

For more information on the training opportunities, contact Sean Ryan at 256-352-7874 or sean.ryan@wallacestate.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s Sybil Tubbs graduates from SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Sybil Tubbs of Cullman, Alabama, is among the students who graduated from SUNY Oneonta following the spring 2022 semester. The college’s commencement ceremony was held Saturday, May 21. Sybil earned a Master of Arts degree in Museum Studies . SUNY Oneonta consistently gains recognition for delivering excellence and value. The college sits at No. 20 on the 2022 U.S. News and World Report list of the best public institutions in the region and is ranked No. 114 on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges 2022” list. SUNY Oneonta has also been recognized as a 2022-2023 College of Distinction for excelling...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC launching Robotic Welding Technician degree

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s (WSCC) welding program is preparing for a noteworthy fall 2022 semester. The department is launching a new Robotic Welding Technician degree and moving into a new space on campus – the state-of-the-art Center for Robotic Welding, Fabrication and Engineering. The Robotic Welding Technician associate of applied science option is a four-semester degree pathway, or a certificate can be earned with 52 credit hours. “We’re excited to be the first community college in the state to offer a Robotic Welding Technician associate degree for its students. This option has been a goal of mine for a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Bham Now

The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program

On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneonta, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
State
Alabama State
Hanceville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Local back-to-school events

CULLMAN, Ala. – Each year, area schools and organizations host back-to-school events to celebrate kids returning to school and to ready any supplies families may need. Some schools and organizations, including Good Hope, Parkside and St. Andrew’s United Methodist, have already hosted events, but there are many scheduled this month around the county. Vinemont Schools Freedom Fest – Aug. 5, 5-8 p.m. on school grounds The event will include free food, school supplies, inflatables, face painting, live music and a car show. The cruise-in will be in the middle school parking lot. Attendants can meet the teachers, band, football players and cheerleaders. Holly...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The sky’s the limit: Exponential return on investment opportunity for city, county at Cullman Regional Airport

VINEMONT, Ala. – With both the State of Alabama and federal government investing millions of dollars in the Cullman Regional Airport by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), specifically the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), plans are in the works to update the Vinemont airport and make it a contender for high-dollar contracts. Those contracts could bring an increased quality of life for the community, tax revenue for both the city and county and better paying job options. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in America’s transportation network. It will modernize infrastructure, increase equity in transportation, help fight climate...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from Yesteryear: 1904, 1934

From the files of 1904 Nathan Kelley will leave next week for the West. Get your schoolbooks at C.A. Stiefelmeyer’s. Adv. Mr. and Mrs. John Reese have been visiting relatives in Blount County. C.C. Davis is visiting his mother at Walter. J.H. Brandes had gone to Birmingham to tend the bar for his brother for several weeks. Miss Emma Adkins has been in charge of the telephone exchange central this week. Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Slason have moved to town and are occupying the Baptist parsonage. Miss Mattie Wade and Carl Martin are visiting in South Alabama. Miss Lillian and Herbert Fowler are visiting relatives in Walnut Grove. Mr. and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Registration open for CCSO Citizens’ Academy

CULLMAN, Ala. – Applications are being accepted now for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Citizens’ Academy fall 2022 session.  The Citizens’ Academy is an opportunity for Cullman County community members to learn about the role of law enforcement in the area.   The nine-week course begins Aug. 23, 2022, with classes Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. There is no fee to attend; however, class size may be limited.  Activities will include a SWAT team demonstration, tour of the Cullman County Detention Center and speakers from the CCSO and state and federal agencies. There will also be a morning visit to the shooting range.  Applications for the Citizens’ Academy can be picked up at the CCSO, located at 1910 Beech Ave. SE in Cullman.  For more for details or get an application via email, contact Deputy Chad Whaley at   cwhaley@cullmansheriff.org.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boot Camps#College#Automation Technician#Diesel Technology#Recognition
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Frederick Dawson Holloway

A highly decorated Vietnam combat veteran died Feb. 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in a single-engine airplane crash in Cullman, AL. Frederick “Noah” Dawson Holloway was born June 14, 1946, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to Orion Dawson and Mary Dawson-Westphal and later adopted by Ray and Edith Holloway. Fred graduated from Virden Community High School (VCHS), located in central Illinois, in 1964. He was Vice-President of his Junior Class and Student Council President his senior year. Fred was on the VCHS Track team all four years, Co-Captain of the VCHS football team his junior and senior years, and All-Conference football team his senior year. He...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Thousands flood Cullman to bring highly anticipated crowd for Rock The South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – Over 60,000 people are expected to make their way to Cullman this weekend to celebrate the annual Rock The South Country Music Festival. Country music fans are traveling from all 50 states this year, according to event officials. Some event attendees told CBS 42 they bought tickets eight months ago. “We’re pumped,” […]
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Cullman Tribune

Free admission for school employees Tuesday at WildWater

CULLMAN, Ala. – All school employees in Cullman County are invited to enjoy a free day of fun in the sun at WildWater on Tuesday, Aug. 2, courtesy of Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). The invitation is for everyone employed by public and private schools in the city of Cullman and Cullman County, as well as Wallace State Community College.   “We recognize and appreciate the hard work that our teachers, nutrition services and everyone does in our schools. We wanted to provide this token of appreciation for them as they head back to a new school year,” said CPRST Executive Director Nathan Anderson.  Free admission is not limited to teachers; it is for all school employees, including child nutrition services, support staff and others- any employee with a current school system photo ID.   WildWater is located at 1707 Main Ave. SW, Cullman. Learn more at www.wildwatercullman.com.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County Commission talks possible litigation in executive session

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Tuesday morning held a special-called meeting to vote on a short agenda and then meet in an executive session. The executive session, recommended by County Attorney Emily Johnston, was to discuss pending or possible litigation against the County. After the session, the commission voted to hire outside council to review the policies and procedures governing the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS). In other business, the commission approved the following: A resolution to accept the bid by Banner Industrial Construction, Inc. for the construction of replacement bridges in project 21-RT-01, which provides for trail...
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South survival guide

CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible.  Study the map before you go  Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy