Des Moines substitute teachers and associates to receive increased daily pay rate

New program provides former inmates with a second chance at life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a labor workforce problem in the state with more jobs available than people who are unemployed. One metro couple plans to spend their retirement addressing that issue and another – men and women who are released from prison only to go right back in. “Guys were coming back in […]
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
"Inappropriate" book to remain on school shelves after one parent's appeal is denied
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gender queer, that’s the book causing an issue at Southwoods Freshman High School in West Des Moines. One parent deems the book inappropriate for school and wants it pulled from the shelves. After the West Des Moines School District denied the challenge the appeal...
Waukee opens 10th elementary school, anticipates more population growth
WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District held a ribbon cutting this morning for the new Sugar Creek Elementary. The Waukee school district has gained about 1,000 new students in the last two years. School officials say the new building, which can hold up to 750 kids, will help balance the number of children in each elementary school.
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Little Village Central Iowa 005: August 2022
Tucked away on a grassy knoll, its copper dome dented by stray golf balls, its limestone doorway carved with the signs of the zodiac and its passageways allegedly haunted by late astronomers, the Drake Municipal Observatory has been a strange and fascinating presence in Des Moines since 1922. But with funding for the observatory scarce, its longtime lecture series may be coming to an end this fall. In this issue, Little Village explores the cosmos, profiles face-melting Tama metal band Rehtek, chats with the owners of Des Moines’ newest queer-run bakery-cum-astrology-shop, scopes out the late-summer farmers market, showcases the Iowa State Fair art competition and critiques those state rankings lists. Plus, the Des Moines Breakerz turn a passion for the art, history and discipline of break dancing into a shot at a national title; a heritage Spanish/English speaker offers insight into woes of being bilingual; and Kiki gives advice to a fertile friend.
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait period law
DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa said Friday they have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion. The case was the center of...
Ohio man walks across the country for a cause
AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Best Things to Do in Des Moines, Iowa
Buzzin’ through the Midwest? Take a breather to check out all the best things to do in Des Moines, Iowa. The most populous city and capital of Iowa is one of the most surprising urban destinations in the Midwestern United States. It’s chock-loaded with cool boutique shops, superb museums, and trendy restaurants.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Ankeny schools review COVID-19 protocol, Return to Learn plan
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny School Board met to consider changes to the existing Return to Learn plan established last January. Jessica Dirks, the chief officer of legal affairs and strategic initiatives for Ankeny schools, says the Board took a look at the most recent and reliable information on the COVID-19 pandemic before voting on these plans, and made adjustments accordingly.
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
