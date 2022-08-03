Beverage packing company dumped dye that turned N.J. creek red, officials say

Read on www.nj.com
A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial
However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
N.J to issue its first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
N.J. reports 2,186 COVID cases, 2 deaths as fully vaccinated population reaches nearly 7M
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 2,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as over 6.99 million Garden State residents have reached fully vaccinated status. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.95 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is...
Arresting illicit weed sellers repeats our drug war mistakes | Editorial
New Jersey is creating a legal marketplace for cannabis, a welcome change after generations of the pointless war on weed. But as we move into this brave new world, the illicit operators are still with us, often selling products at lower cost to customers who have known them for years.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
N.J. reports 2,746 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine new confirmed deaths. The number of high-risk counties as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped to 14 on Friday. The number is up from only six in mid-July, but down from 18 on Thursday....
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
N.J. is offering up to $4K to help you buy an electric car. Here’s what you need to know.
Thinking about buying an all-electric car but still on the fence?. Millions of dollars have already gone out the door to help get New Jersey drivers behind the wheel of electric vehicles since Gov. Phil Murphy last month announced a $60 million program to entice people to buy them. But...
Lawmakers must do their part and expand abortion access for New Jerseyans | Opinion
Lawmakers have scheduled a reconvening this week to focus on pending issues, with a focus on jumpstarting efforts to fill judicial vacancies. However, it’s essential that they take up an issue of that demands immediate action: expanding access to abortion in the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that in June eviscerated the long-held constitutional right to abortion care in states throughout the country.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
These 15 movies were filmed, produced in N.J. towns last year. See if yours made the list.
New Jersey was the birthplace of the film industry, and it’s working its way back into the limelight thanks to a record-breaking year of revenue from film and television shoots. More than $500 million in revenue came in from film, television, and commercial production in 2021, the New Jersey...
How fines and fees stop us from paying our debt to society | Opinion
We were released from the New Jersey prison system, after serving lengthy sentences for crimes that we committed, over three years ago. However, we are still not free. The whole notion of ‘paying your debt to society,’ which for us meant imprisonment for a combined total of more than 30 years, did not end when we walked out of the prison gates.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
Flooding, water rescues after four inches of rain in Lakewood Friday night
An intense rainstorm flooded Lakewood and the surrounding area on Friday night, leaving most of the town impassable and stranding dozens of cars, police said. Four inches of rain were reported in the Lakewood area of Ocean County, causing flooding, blocked roads and downed power lines. Most of the rain...
N.J. corrections officer avoids jail sentence for unjustified pepper-spraying of prison inmate
A New Jersey corrections officer who pepper-sprayed an inmate without justification pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation, his attorney said Saturday. Jovanny Galindo, 33, of Neptune City, had been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault, tampering with public records and falsifying or...
N.J. weather: ‘Drenching downpours’ possible on a very hot Friday
With heat advisories in place across much of the state as another hot and humid day grips New Jersey, forecasters say possible heavy downpours could lead to flooding Friday afternoon and evening. There’s also a shot of rain on Saturday and Sunday, in what will be another very warm weekend....
It’s time for Fetterman to call out the big guns | Sheneman
Up until now Pennsylvania Democratic senate nominee John Fetterman’s trolling of Republican nominee, and North Jersey resident, Dr. Mehmet Oz has been excellent. No notes. Having Snooki cut a $300 Cameo declaring Oz a favorite son of the Garden State? Perfect. Little Steven extolling Oz’s Jersey bonafides? Top notch. Now is not the time for the Fetterman campaign to rest on its laurels. It’s time to escalate. It’s time for Uncle Floyd.
Friendly Fire: What’s the meaning of Kansas?
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page editor Tom Moran.
