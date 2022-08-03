Bath Amazon facility turning lane construction to begin in August

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction for the left turning lane into the upcoming Amazon warehouse in Bath is slated to start later this month.

According to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, the turning lane road work on State Route 54 in Bath will begin sometime on or before August 15, 2022. The IDA didn’t provide an exact date for the beginning of construction.

The IDA said that permits have been issued by the New York State Department of Transportation. The $866,000 bid was awarded to Dalrymple.

The New York State Department of Transportation requested a left turn northbound lane on SR54 at the intersection with Industrial Park Boulevard to accommodate the increased traffic into the facility. According to the planning board in December 2021, there will be no traffic light at the intersection.

18 News reported last winter that construction on the facility site was expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Bergmann, the firm hired to handle the engineering and planning of the project in November 2021 that there would be two additional driveways and the number of parking spaces in a van lot would be reduced.

18 News will continue to follow any updates with the facility’s progress. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

