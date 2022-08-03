ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: New Orleans Saints First-Round Pick Starts Another Fight, Gets Kicked Out of Practice

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSeQo_0h3ajRas00

When it comes to first impressions on a football field, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning isn’t making a good one. In fact, the first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has already been tossed from practice.

Typically, aggression and physicality are great traits on a football field. However, Penning has been involved in one-too-many scuffles during training camp. According to NFL writer Dov Kleiman, the Saints kicked the offensive lineman out of practice for causing too many problems.

Penning reportedly started fights in practice on three consecutive days. New Orleans also gave defensive lineman Malcolm Roach the boot on Wednesday for fighting with the rookie.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, “We don’t have time for that,” according to ESPN‘s Mike Triplett.

On Tuesday, Penning got into a dust-up with defensive back J.T. Gray. He says there really wasn’t anything to it other than competitiveness.

“Just two competitive guys going at it,” Gray said, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. “Just giving extreme effort and going out there and holding the standard of Saints football.”

It’s not ideal to get tossed from practice, especially as a rookie. But it’s probably not the worst thing in the world for Penning to possess that kind of energy on the field. Who doesn’t want an offensive lineman who’s prepared to put it on the line every single play?

Other Wild Moments During New Orleans Saints Training Camp

The start of training camp has been eventful for the New Orleans Saints. Well … at least from a social media perspective.

Before Penning’s ejection from practice this week, another moment from training camp went viral. Apparently, Jarvis Landry’s “cupping” tendency is going a bit extreme this summer.

Landry posted photos of his “cupping” treatment following his first padded practice in the “Louisiana heat.” It’s truly something to behold, as his entire body is covered from head to toe.

Can we be sure this treatment isn’t more painful than any hit Landry took during practice? But maybe it works for the veteran wide receiver.

Between Penning’s MMA mindset on the field and Landry’s over-the-top “cupping” treatment, New Orleans has enjoyed a pretty eventful training camp. We can’t wait to see what the rest of this week brings!

