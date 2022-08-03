Read on www.mdislander.com
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
mdislander.com
Local brings B&B back to life
BAR HARBOR — When Andrew Geel purchased 39 High St. last summer, he had a vision of resurrecting the property to the former bed-and-breakfast he remembered. Of the 25 B&Bs in Bar Harbor, the Geel family has, in one way or another, been involved with the renovation, investment and ownership of 10 of them.
mdislander.com
Houses fly at Jones Marsh
BAR HARBOR — Houses were flying through the air at the Jones Marsh neighborhood last week, marking another milestone for the latest Island Housing Trust project. Four single-family modular homes and one duplex unit were brought from Showcase Homes of Maine in Brewer and anchored to their foundations off Route 3. The next stage of the construction process will be mounting the roof and installing exterior siding before interior renovations begin.
mdislander.com
Tremont to work with ACTT on Community Resilience Plan
TREMONT — Last week, the Tremont Select Board moved to contract A Climate to Thrive to work on the town’s Community Resilience Plan. Tremont created a resilience plan to follow up its previous climate resolution that highlighted the effects that climate change would have on the town. The towns of Mount Desert and Bar Harbor have already written similar plans.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
mdislander.com
Penobscot Nation artist explores ‘Sense of Place’ in Gilley presentation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Artist James Eric Francis Sr. explores an Indigenous sense of place in the landscape in his work. Francis is a multi-media artist, painter, graphic artist, photographer and filmmaker. He is also a researcher who serves as the Penobscot Nation’s tribal historian. He says that Penobscot culture and an Indigenous perspective on landscape and nature infuses all of his artwork.
mdislander.com
Lecture examines Maine’s contemporary art scene
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Social media and online platforms such as Artsy and Instagram are transforming the art market and community into an increasingly global audience. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a hybrid in-person and online lecture called “Diverse Viewpoints: Contemporary Art in Maine Today” with Suzette McAvoy, former executive director and chief curator of the Center for Maine Contemporary in Rockland.
iheart.com
Rockland Couple Celebrate Recovery With Unique Mocktail Business
ROCKLAND (WBZNewsRadio) - Lindsay Thompson is the brains behind a unique mocktail company emerging on the South Shore. Thompson and her boyfriend, John Zerewicz, have been sober for around 6 years now and said their business, Riot Rcvry, is all about making people feel included, even when they're skipping the booze.
'Mind-blowingly rare' tufted puffin spotted along Maine coast
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — In a span of fewer than six months, Mainers have seen two birds from far away make rare visits to the state's coast. The most recent? A tufted puffin. "Mind-blowingly rare" are the words the National Resources Council of Maine used to describe the puffin's...
mdislander.com
Photographer, birder explains exhibit process
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Noted photographer and birder David Speiser has been pairing his technical skills and his love of birds for more than 25 years to capture images in the field worldwide. Speiser will discuss his Birds in Focus” exhibit, on display now at Wendell Gilley Museum, 7 p.m....
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 4
ELLSWORTH — A Sedgwick man was arrested July 31 after allegedly damaging and threatening to burn down a residence. Travis Ruggiero, 33, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and terrorizing after Trooper Travis Chapman and Cpl. Owen Reed responded to the Sedgwick residence. Also on July...
penbaypilot.com
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
wabi.tv
Hot and Humid this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A front is stalled out overhead of the region today, this gives us the potential to see some scattered thunderstorms this evening. Nothing severe is expected but very heavy rainfall will be the biggest hazard. Lows drop down into upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow is going to be even hotter and more humid. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 90s across the region, combined with dewpoints in the upper 60′s and low 70′s, It’s going to feel like it’s in the upper 90s. We have issued a first alert day for tomorrow. Aside from the heat, Sunday will be partly cloudy, with scattered thunderstorms as the front clears the area Sunday night. Lows for Sunday drop into the mid to upper 60s. Monday, we finally see relief from the heat and humidity as temperatures drop into the mid 70s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, overnight, lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. As we head into Tuesday, we could still be dealing with some of those showers, but we do dry out a bit and temperatures remain in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows drop down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday we have another chance for showers as another front makes its way through the region. High will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Friday we dry out for a beautiful end to our work week.
