Mary C. Armagost (March 13, 1939 – August 2, 2022)
Former Eden Valley resident Mary Armagost was born on March 13, 1939, in a farm house in Eden, Wyoming to John and Cathryne Wood. In her formative years, she enjoyed playing the piano, singing and riding her horse. She graduated from the Farson, Wyoming high school at the age of...
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Todd, Rio, Babe & Billy
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Todd.
Missing Art Underground Gallery Pieces Were Returned
ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) as well as info provided by members of the community, the two art pieces stolen from the Art Underground Gallery have been safely returned. They are currently at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), where they are being prepped to be re-installed.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9944, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court. Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9945,...
