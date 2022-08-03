ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Houses fly at Jones Marsh

BAR HARBOR — Houses were flying through the air at the Jones Marsh neighborhood last week, marking another milestone for the latest Island Housing Trust project. Four single-family modular homes and one duplex unit were brought from Showcase Homes of Maine in Brewer and anchored to their foundations off Route 3. The next stage of the construction process will be mounting the roof and installing exterior siding before interior renovations begin.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Local brings B&B back to life

BAR HARBOR — When Andrew Geel purchased 39 High St. last summer, he had a vision of resurrecting the property to the former bed-and-breakfast he remembered. Of the 25 B&Bs in Bar Harbor, the Geel family has, in one way or another, been involved with the renovation, investment and ownership of 10 of them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Power outages in Bar Harbor impact businesses

BAR HARBOR — For local businesses, especially restaurants operating during a short and busy summer season, every meal sold counts. But power disruption on July 26 and July 28 left businesses on and around Cottage Street no choice but to close for the evening. Bar Harbor restaurant owners, some...
BAR HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Penobscot Nation artist explores ‘Sense of Place’ in Gilley presentation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Artist James Eric Francis Sr. explores an Indigenous sense of place in the landscape in his work. Francis is a multi-media artist, painter, graphic artist, photographer and filmmaker. He is also a researcher who serves as the Penobscot Nation’s tribal historian. He says that Penobscot culture and an Indigenous perspective on landscape and nature infuses all of his artwork.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
mdislander.com

Lecture examines Maine’s contemporary art scene

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Social media and online platforms such as Artsy and Instagram are transforming the art market and community into an increasingly global audience. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a hybrid in-person and online lecture called “Diverse Viewpoints: Contemporary Art in Maine Today” with Suzette McAvoy, former executive director and chief curator of the Center for Maine Contemporary in Rockland.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Photographer, birder explains exhibit process

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Noted photographer and birder David Speiser has been pairing his technical skills and his love of birds for more than 25 years to capture images in the field worldwide. Speiser will discuss his Birds in Focus” exhibit, on display now at Wendell Gilley Museum, 7 p.m....
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME

