State College, PA

7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6.

The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise local funds and engage in programs to support the global humanitarian effort and local non-profit organizations.

In addition to having eight ice cream vendors, Discovery Space will also be making homemade ice cream. There will also be face painting and an ice cream-themed activity provided by the Schlow Library.

An ice cream eating contest between the State College Area High School football team’s offense and defense at 1:00 p.m. The ice cream eating contest is sponsored by Dairy Queen.

Don O’Connell, President of the State College Downtown Rotary Club, is excited to host the event after a three-year hiatus.

“One of the things I love about the State College Downtown Rotary Club is even our fundraising efforts are fun,” O’Connell said. “Who wouldn’t want to bring their family to eat some ice cream and have a good time, knowing the money they spend goes right back to helping in their community?”

Although the event has been put on hold since 2019, the club is hopeful that this event will be bigger and better than ever.

Funds raised from this ticketed event will be distributed to non-profit organizations located in Centre County. To learn more about this event or State College Downtown Rotary Club’s work in the community, please contact Public Relations Chair Danielle Stemple at 814-883-7700.

