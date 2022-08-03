ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona County, IA

Officials release name in Monona County fatal plane crash

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Znqwh_0h3aixbn00

UTE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities have released the name of a pilot who was pronounced dead at the scene of a plane crash .

According to a release from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Brady Neil Penner, 45, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, passed away after the single-engine plane he was operating crashed just south of Ute Saturday afternoon.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the witness who called authorities told them that the plane hit electrical lines before crashing into the road. When officials got to the scene of the crash, the plane was on fire and Penner was pronounced dead.

Fundraisers set up for burn victims in Iowa hot-air-balloon crash

During the investigation , data was collected by a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) agent including radar data, weather data, maintenance records, and the flight history and health record of the pilot. The plane was determined to be a model AT-502A by Air Tractor Inc .

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the southbound road near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue was closed until the county engineer could assess the potential damage.

The release stated the investigation conducted by the FAA and NTSB may take several months for a final report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
kiwaradio.com

Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash

Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
STORM LAKE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
ONAWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Monona County, IA
Accidents
City
Ute, IA
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Weatherford, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux City, IA
County
Monona County, IA
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Monona County, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Weatherford, OK
KBUR

Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa

Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
DAKOTA CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Air Tractor Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash

A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
UTE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident

A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
LAKE VIEW, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. Robert Warner, 29, of Fremont, Nebraska, was arrested Thursday on the charge of OWI 1st Offense. Warner was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond. Craig Griffin, 52,...
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA

ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside a Sioux City convenience store. Asa Starr, 18, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Rape-murder arrest in Omaha

A 31-year-old Omaha man is under arrest for the rape and murder of a woman nearly twice his age. Lorenzo Washington is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder in a brutal attack that killed 58-year-old Rita Hash one month ago. The woman was found dead in her apartment...
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy