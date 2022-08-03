Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star hilariously recite Lizzo's lyrics as Vecna

Read on www.today.com
Beyoncé’s new ‘Break My Soul’ remix puts a twist on Madonna’s ‘Vogue’
Beyoncé and Madonna are iconic on their own, but together, they are a force to be reckoned with. Beyoncé combined bits of Madonna's hit 1990 song “Vogue” in a new remix of her “Break My Soul" track, which is the lead single from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance."
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over ‘hurtful’ claims about their sons
Britney Spears has responded after ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that her sons have chosen not to see her and struggled with her naked Instagram postsOn Saturday (6 August), a teaser was shared on social media from a forthcoming interview with Federline for ITV.In it, the singer – who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007 – said that their two teenage sons were keeping their distance from their mother and had chosen not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.He also claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online,...
Walker Hayes performs smash hit ‘Fancy Like’ live on the TODAY
Watch Walker Hayes perform crowd favorite and Grammy-nominated hit song “Fancy Like” live on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Everything We Know About Hopper’s Return, New Characters and More
Hellfire Club assemble! While the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things, the excitement is still real — and it's all coming together! "I think most would probably say it's the scariest [season] out of the previous three, which I love because it's very fun to film," Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin […]
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's relationship, in their own words
Chrissy Teigen, 36, and John Legend, 43, are growing their family. In August 2022, Teigen announced that she and her hubby are expecting another child when she shared two selfies of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. The announcement comes two years after Teigen announced a tragic pregnancy loss.
Hoda and Savannah rock out with Hoda’s daughters at Walker Hayes concert
Country-pop crooner Walker Hayes took over the TODAY plaza Friday morning for a boot-tapping concert, and the crowd that gathered for the show included a couple of very familiar — and very cute — faces. Hoda Kotb brought her family along for the Citi Concert Series performance, including...
See Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope meet Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb introduces her daughters to singer-songwriter Walker Hayes after his performance in the Citi Concert Series. Check out the sweet interaction the big fans had with Hayes!Aug. 5, 2022.
Westworld season 4, episode 7 recap: William’s back in black
The end is coming. Not just for Westworld’s remaining robot hosts and odd surviving human, but perhaps for the show itself. With declining viewership and the tumultuous fall-out of the Warner Bros/Discovery merger going on behind the scenes, there’s still no news about whether the series will return for a fifth season. As it stands, there’s now just one final episode left to conclude this convoluted tale, and this instalment’s spate of major character deaths seems to suggest we really could be close to drawing the curtain on this rollercoaster six-year epic.What that means is that while much of...
Roger E Mosley death: Magnum PI actor dies aged 83
Roger E Mosley has died at the age of 83.The American actor who was best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum PI, died on Sunday (7 August) morning.Mosley’s daughter confirmed his death through a tribute post on Facebook.“Roger E Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum PI passed away at 1.17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the...
Walker Hayes sings ‘Craig’ alongside Bart Millard live on TODAY
Walker Hayes and Bart Millard from the band Mercy-Me perform the hit song “Craig” live on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
I’ve got big, muscular legs – and I’m finally proud of them | Jessica Fostekew
Women are made to feel that if they have chunky, powerful legs, they should hide them. But it’s time we showed them off to the world
A new start after 60: ‘Microblading my eyebrows gave me the confidence to change career’
After years spent looking after others, Linda Parker was determined to have some fun. A new look made her believe in herself – and a job at an arts centre was just the start
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel had a magical anniversary celebration with ‘Saved by the Bell’ star
Jonathan Scott is celebrating the magical day he met girlfriend Zooey Deschanel three years ago. The "Property Brothers" star posted several pics on Instagram showing him and Deschanel posing together at The Magic Castle, a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts, in Hollywood. In one shot, the lovebirds are...
Derek Jeter’s daughters paint his nails in rare picture with all 3 kids
Derek Jeter has nailed this whole fatherhood thing. On Thursday, the New York Yankees legend posted a photo of two of his daughters painting his nails while he sits in a chair and shares an exasperated look. “HELP!!!” he captioned the picture, which captured his kids with their backs to...
Walker Hayes performs new single ‘Y’all Life’ live on TODAY
Artist Walker Hayes hits the Citi Concert stage on the TODAY plaza to perform his new single “Y’all Life” for the first time on national television.Aug. 5, 2022.
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
Little boy shares all the reasons he likes corn — and there are a lot of them
Corn: the final frontier. Or at least it is according to one adorable little boy and possibly the world’s biggest fan of the cereal grain. On August 4, popular child interview series “Recess Therapy” caught up with a kid who is very, very into the most popular crop grown in the world. Julian Shapiro-Barnum, who interviews kids aged 2 to 9 for the social media show he created and hosts, talked to a little boy who is holding a half-eaten cob of his favorite.
Lady Gaga cast as Harley Quinn in upcoming ‘Joker’ sequel
Lady Gaga is heading to Gotham City where she’ll step into the colorful role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix for the upcoming “Joker” sequel. The film, which is called called “Joker: Folie à deux,” is scheduled to arrive October 4, 2024.Aug. 5, 2022.
A traffic reporter made 15 Beyoncé references in a segment — and the star’s mom responded
Queen Bey's mom had an NBC Philadelphia traffic reporter's viral Beyoncé-infused traffic report all up in her mind. "This Soo cool !! All Song tittles," Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post sharing NBC traffic reporter Sheila Watko's segment from earlier this week. Watko said she “had to celebrate...
