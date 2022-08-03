Chef Michelle Dudash debuts Spicekick Seasoning Mix at Indiana State Fair

Read on www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
FOOD, GARDENING and CANINE DOG TRICKS with Amber and Randy from the Indiana State Fair
Amber and Randy join us LIVE again this morning from the Indiana State Fair! So much to see, so much to do, and one of the favorites this year? The Canine Starts Stunt Dog Show– a fan favorite at Fairs and Festivals across North America! Our professional team of performers and their adopted dogs provide upbeat, family friendly entertainment.
$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
You can enjoy food at every stand, admission and rides for $3 every Thursday at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
city-countyobserver.com
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD
The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Craziest Pizza Toppings in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.
KSDK
Best Home Furnishings prides themselves on fine southern Indiana craftsmanship
The store’s Uplifting Comfort Series, provides a little help getting in and out of your chair. These come in handy when you need assistance due to aging, or injury.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
WISH-TV
Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
WISH-TV
Nancy Beck, Beck Financial Strategies
“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Nancy Beck, founder of Beck Financial Strategies and #1 best-selling author of “The Art of the Plan.” They discuss having three strikes against her when starting out in the financial planning world almost 40 years ago, the importance of investing in your team, and what it took to break the mold of the stereotypical “financial planner.” Learn more about our member Beck Financial Strategies at https://www.beckfs.com/ and fill out the “Contact Us” form for your complimentary copy of “The Art of the Plan.” Thanks for listening!
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: Learning new skills; heart disease rates climbing; sleep side linked to personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. A lifetime of learning keeps the brain sharp. Cardiovascular diseases expected to soar. The side of the bed you sleep on may hold clues to personality. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
WISH-TV
Comedian Reno Collier bringing shows to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with comedy headliner Reno Collier. Collier will be appearing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus, IN Friday night. He’ll also be appearing in multiple other cities across Indiana including Hobart, Richmond, and Martinsville. More information about his shows and ticket...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces 16 Band Day finalists
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. The fair shared the 16 bands in the 75th annual Band Day finals. The performances were to begin at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand at 8 p.m. The finalists,...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 11,822 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Study: Children in Indiana’s ‘On My Way Pre-K’ program outperform peers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Children enrolled in On My Way Pre-K, Indiana’s only state-funded pre-K program, academically outperform their peers well into elementary school, according to researchers at Purdue University. On My Way Pre-K is designed for 4-year-olds from low-income families. The program prepares them for kindergarten and their...
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
indyschild.com
White Rock Park in Indiana – A Cliff Jumper’s and Thrill Seekers Paradise
White Rock Park is located in Saint Paul, IN, about 45 minutes southwest of Indianapolis. This Indian quarry is known for its surrounding cliffs that provide guests with the perfect opportunities for cliff jumping, rope-swinging, ziplining and more adrenaline-producing activities. Perfect for a quick Indiana day trip. Cliff Jumping and...
Eli Lilly says it's "concerned" after Indiana's abortion legislation
Eli Lilly and Company has released a statement over Senate Bill 1 in which they express a "concern" that this law will bring to the future of the company in Indiana.
