Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday. Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies. He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10...
Burke County individuals face multiple charges for encouraging kids to fight
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Burke County mother is facing a serious charge, after the sheriff's office arrested her for encouraging her 9-year-old daughter to fight another girl. The Burke County Sheriff’s office says that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated. However, the suspect's neighbors have different opinions.
Body Found In Augusta Canal
A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
Woman wanted for allegedly driving juveniles to a fight in Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.
Burke County Sheriff arrests mom for encouraging her child to fight
A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.
Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Augusta Canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center close to the 1800 block of Broad Street Saturday, August 6 at 11:12 am. There, officials found a man's body in the canal. The Coroner's Office says the body was in the water for several days, and will be sent to the GBI for an autopsy.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Deadly shooting brings Augusta homicide total to 24 for 2022
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting death that took place Thursday morning around 12: 45 a.m.
Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven Augusta defendants are facing federal charges in separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases are investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who carry guns.
Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an individual wanted for simple battery. Destiney Scott, 20, drove three juvenile females to Winter Grove Road where they attacked two other juveniles. Scott is wanted for two counts of simple battery and...
‘Its getting out of hand:’ Shooting on Windsor Spring Road brings Richmond County homicide total to 24
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – For some people living near Windsor Spring Road, the sound of gunshots is all too familiar. “I don’t know what the hell is going on. I’m just glad I made it to 58,” John Day said. Investigators said an argument at the Get N Go station on Windsor Spring Road […]
Four suspects sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four defendants in a drug trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced to federal person. Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, “Zay,” 43, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Several Augusta residents indicted with federal charges related to firearms
Several Augusta residents are facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. The federal charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. According to a Department of Justice press release, recent actions in the U.S. District Court includes guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to the illegal gun possessions.
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
