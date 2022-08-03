ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday. Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies. He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Body Found In Augusta Canal

A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center close to the 1800 block of Broad Street Saturday, August 6 at 11:12 am. There, officials found a man's body in the canal. The Coroner's Office says the body was in the water for several days, and will be sent to the GBI for an autopsy.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven Augusta defendants are facing federal charges in separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases are investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who carry guns.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an individual wanted for simple battery. Destiney Scott, 20, drove three juvenile females to Winter Grove Road where they attacked two other juveniles. Scott is wanted for two counts of simple battery and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Four suspects sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four defendants in a drug trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced to federal person. Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, “Zay,” 43, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
WASHINGTON, GA
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC

