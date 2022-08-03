AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center close to the 1800 block of Broad Street Saturday, August 6 at 11:12 am. There, officials found a man's body in the canal. The Coroner's Office says the body was in the water for several days, and will be sent to the GBI for an autopsy.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO