Brooklyn, OH

1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

According to EMS officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Road.

Officials say an approximately 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported a 65-year-old woman to MetroHealth in critical condition.

We’re working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

