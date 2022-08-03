1 dead, another critically injured in Brooklyn crash

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

According to EMS officials, responders were called to the accident in the 9900 block of Clinton Road.

Officials say an approximately 75-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS transported a 65-year-old woman to MetroHealth in critical condition.

