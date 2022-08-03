Read on doorcountypulse.com
Nevin Harrison follows Olympic canoe gold with another world title
Olympic gold medalist Nevin Harrison returned from a post-Tokyo break to win her second consecutive world sprint canoe title. Harrison, a 20-year-old from Seattle, won the C-1 200m sprint in 49.87 seconds, prevailing by a significant .66 of a second over Spain’s Maria Corbera at Lake Banook, Nova Scotia.
Femmes Et Moto: The French Festival For Female Riders
For ladies on bikes in France, this is a festival worth going to. Femmes et Moto is kicking off next month, September 23 to be exact, and will last all the way until the 25th of the month this year. The festival was organized by Alice Peuple, a lady rider...
INTERVIEW: Darryn Binder on the jump from Moto3 to MotoGP
South Africa’s Darryn Binder was the seventh-place finisher in the 2021 Moto3 World Championship atop a Petronas Sprinta Racing Team Honda NSF250R. Once the season wrapped up, Binder was tapped by the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP team to join the premiere MotoGP classification for 2022 — a massive leap in that the Moto2 classification was skipped over. A Moto3 racing motorcycle is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine that makes 60hp, while a modern MotoGP race bike is powered by a 1000cc four-cylinder engine that churns out 250hp. Grouped together with four other rookie racers graduating to MotoGP in 2022, namely Marco Bezzechi, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner, the South African has run between the top 10 and top 20 and has made steady improvement. He’ll start 23rd in Sunday’s British GP at Silverstone, which launches the season’s second half.
Sage Ridge seventh-grader takes third in nation in Youth Triathlon Championships
Competing in pouring rain helped lift Rhys Ferrito to the best performance of his young life, and an invitation to join an elite team. Ferrito, a seventh-grader at Sage Ridge school in south Reno, finished fourth overall, third in the nation last Sunday in the Youth Triathlon Championships, 12 and under, in Ohio on July 31. ...
CrossFit Games 2022 Individual Event 8 Results – Rinse and Repeat
The first event of Saturday saw the individual athletes head to the new pool complex at Wisconsin University. *Add 2 calories each round for 6 rounds, then complete as many calories as possible for rounds 7 and 8. The proficient swimmers demonstrated tall elbows, high hip position in the water,...
