Fresh Take 42 Offers New Twist on Healthful Food
With white siding on the outside and wood on the inside, the high ceilinged Fresh Take 42 looks much like a barn, a fitting backdrop for the restaurant’s homemade dishes. Sitting just north of the Red Putter in Ephraim, the eatery created by Ashe Rider and partner Dave Reera is a labor of love in its first season in the former home of Joe Jo’s Pizza.
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
PODCAST: 911, What’s Your Emergency?
As Door County’s population and numbers of visitors continue to rise, so do the calls for help due to car crashes, falls, and accidents on the water and local trails. Aaron LeClair, director of the Door County Emergency Services department, joins Debra Fitzgerald in the Baileys Harbor studio to talk about the growing demand for his department, the top emergency calls they receive, where those emergencies are most likely to happen, educational opportunities to prevent emergencies and what the future holds for his county-wide department.
