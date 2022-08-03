Local eateries closed due to extreme heat

Read on wnyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
WNYT
Mobile sprinkler site locations open during ongoing heat wave
As the heat and humidity continues to linger, mobile sprinklers will be out in troy neighborhoods again for people to cool off. The Troy Fire Department will keep sprinklers going in Lansingburgh, Little Italy, and South Troy from one to seven p.m. through Monday. For other options, like city operated...
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions
While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Jimmy’s Pizzeria closes indoor dining amid intense heat day
TROY – With area fans turned all the way up and phone lines ringing one caller after another, Jimmy’s Pizzeria in Troy is operating despite scorching weather conditions. The dining area was not open to the public on Thursday. However, delivery and pick-up options were available for customers looking to get a hot slice.
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
NEWS10 ABC
8/7/22: Hot & Humid with Scattered Storms Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was another hot and very humid day for Sunday, officially bringing our total of 90 degree days for the year so far to 21. We will be adding another 90 degree day to that tally on Monday, with more humidity and another chance at scattered showers and storms.
nippertown.com
City of Amsterdam to Hold 6th Annual RiverFest, Saturday, August 6th
AMSTERDAM – The City of Amsterdam and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department is presenting their 6th Annual RiverFest tomorrow (Saturday, August 6th) from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Riverlink Park. Those in attendance will be welcomed to spend a beautiful day and night by the Mohawk River where they can shop, and enjoy delicious food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks display! Attendees will enjoy live music from MedRock at 2:00 pm and the headliner Marco J. Johnson at 7:00 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did a Plane Crash in the Hudson River in Columbia County?
Reports came in late Thursday morning July 28th, 2022, about a possible plane crash in the Hudson River. Columbia County Fire-Rescue Incidents reported the possible crash at 11:01 am on their Facebook page writing the following:. Greenport Fire AMA Hudson Dive Team, Greenport Rescue. Airplane Crash. Hudson River South of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
WNYT
Capital Region communities cleaning up from Thursday’s storms
Cleanup crews were hard at work on Friday, trying to clean up damage from severe thunderstorms that rolled through on Thursday. One hard hit area was Waterford. The damage includes uprooted trees. NewsChannel 13 spoke with residents there on Friday. One person tells us she’s happy she and her husband...
Discovering Saratoga: Business blooms for woman behind flower blankets
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost three decades, Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses. On Friday, her and her team were hard at work prepping the blanket for the winner of Saturday’s Whitney Stakes Race. For the last four summers, usually the day before a major stakes race, I’ve had […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Annual dragon boat festival funds cancer research
An annual festival in Waterford brought out dragon boats along the waterfront – all for a good cause. During the festival paddlers raced one another in a tournament style competition. Up to 20 paddlers and one drummer fit on each boat. The event benefits the fight against breast cancer.
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Two Brothers Restaurant in Troy closing after 25 years
After 25 years, Two Brothers Italian Restaurant will be closing its doors. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on July 24.
WNYT
Pittsfield water restrictions begins Monday
The city of Pittsfield water use will look differently than what residents are used to. The Mayor’s office announced a mandatory water restriction conservation starting on Monday. Pittsfield has entered a level 2 drought stage where their water supply is slowly dwindling. A stage 2 water drought limits 30%...
Comments / 2