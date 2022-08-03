The Jan. 6 committee plans to subpoena Alex Jones' emails and texts after his own lawyers accidentally revealed them

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool

The Jan. 6 committee plans to subpoena Alex Jones' texts and emails, Rolling Stone reported.

The news comes after it surfaced that Jones' own lawyers accidentally turned them over to opposing counsel in an ongoing defamation trial against him.

Jones was visibly stunned when a lawyer for Sandy Hook families told him he had years worth of data from his phone.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot plans to subpoena years worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' emails and texts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.

The development comes after it surfaced that Jones' own attorneys had accidentally turned the messages over to opposing counsel in an ongoing defamation trial against Jones.

Mark Bankston, a lawyer representing families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, revealed the error while cross-examining Jones in court Wednesday.

The previous day, Jones had testified under oath that his team had complied with the discovery process and that there were no text messages on his phone in which he mentioned Sandy Hook.

"Did you know [that] 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone, with every text message you've sent for the past two years?" Bankston said to Jones on Wednesday. "And when informed, [they] did not take any steps to identify it as privileged, or protected in any way?"

Among the evidence Bankston brought up in court was a text message to Jones referencing Sandy Hook which warned the InfoWars host not to claim coronavirus victims were actors.

"That is how I know you lied to me when you said you didn't have text messages about Sandy Hook," Bankston told Jones as he was on the witness stand testifying in his own defense .

Jones, who looked visibly stunned, replied: "This is your Perry Mason moment."

Rolling Stone, citing a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on it, reported that the January 6 select committee started discussing how to get the messages within minutes of Bankston's revelation. The panel is now planning to request the data from the plaintiffs' attorneys as part of its ongoing investigation into the Capitol riot, the outlet reported.

Bankston, for his part, was also heard on a hot mic during recess wondering what would happen if the contents of the phone were turned over to federal investigators conducting a criminal investigation of events surrounding the January 6 attack.

"There's going to be months of fallout from this," he was heard saying at one point, later saying. "You know what no one's thought about yet? What happens when that phone goes to law enforcement?"

A spokesperson at the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones has already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court and a court in Connecticut for falsely and repeatedly claiming that the Sandy Hook massacre was a "hoax" and that grieving parents and children were actors.

The jury in the trial will determine how much money Jones must pay to Heslin and Lewis, who are seeking $150 million in compensatory damages.