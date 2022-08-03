Christian Fuchs reveals how Steve Walsh convinced him to join Charlotte FC

Read on www.90min.com
Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start
Manchester United play Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first game of the Premier League season and Erik Ten Hag's first competitive line-up will be one of the most intriguing things we have to look forward to. This is what we will predict here. 1....
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Fans all say the same thing during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal as Sky Sports unveil new-look scoreboard for 2022-23 season
FANS are not liking Sky Sports' new-look scoreboard for the 2022-2023 season. The popular TV channel unveiled their new design during the Premier League curtain-raiser between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park. The new graphic doesn't include any letters, instead it is only consisted of the clubs' badges, the...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Premier League: Spurs come from behind to lead Southampton - follow four games
Philippe Coutinho has done little so far for Villa and this is just dreadful. John McGinn draws a foul in a dangerous area and Coutinho stands over the dead-ball. But instead over hitting the free-kick into the box, the Brazil forward rolls a pass down the right channel which is too long for it's intended target and goes out for a goal-kick. Poor.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Brendan Rodgers gives his Leicester players a mountain to climb … literally
During a pre-season trip to France Brendan Rodgers, keen to take his Leicester squad out of their comfort zone, set off with his players on a glacier walk and climb up Mont Blanc. After a hard few days of double sessions, they left Évian-les-Bains at 7.30am for Chamonix, at the base of western Europe’s highest peak, to get kitted out with crampons and helmets, before hiking into the Italian Alps.
Corinthians president reveals desire to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has spoken about wanting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Man Utd.
Premier League interest grows in Marseille star Bamba Dieng
Marseille ready to sell Bamba Dieng - labelled the new Sadio Mane.
Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record
The former UVA star striker scored her seventh goal of the season for the Courage
Vancouver Whitecaps waive center back Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps have waived center back Erik Godoy. He departs the Canadian MLS side with three goals and one assist in 64 overall appearances. “We are very thankful to Erik for all his contributions at the club as he played a key role during his time in Vancouver,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.
Barcelona ask Gerard Pique & Sergio Busquets to take further pay cuts
Barcelona have asked club captain Sergio Busquets and vice captain Gerard Pique to take further wage cuts in order to help them register new players.
Nottingham Forest 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Previewing Nottingham Forest's 2022/23 season, their first back in the Premier League after a 23-year absence.
Atlanta United 2-1 Seattle Sounders player ratings: Gutman golazo seals vital home win
Atlanta United picked up what may be the most important result of their season with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Both sides went into the match desperate to pick up all three points to boost their chances of making the MLS Cup Playoffs - Atlanta nursing a run of just three wins in their last 17 MLS matches and the Sounders losing four of their last six.
Dani Alves warns Barcelona they must not lose their philosophy after expensive summer
Dani Alves sends a message to Barcelona ahead of his return to Camp Nou with PUMAS.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Martial to miss Brighton; Ronaldo role; De Jong latest
Erik ten Hag provides an update on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Man Utd's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has bene ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during the friendly defeat to Benfica. Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lewis are sidelined with calf injuries. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is making good progress after undergoing summer surgery on a groin injury. New signing Omar Richards...
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
Sebastian Lletget completes move to FC Dallas from New England Revolution
FC Dallas have completed the signing of United States international midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution in exchange for $600k General Allocation Money (GAM). Lletget has signed a deal through the 2023 MLS season, leaving the Revs after just seven months, during which he managed 22 appearances, three...
LA Galaxy announce Riqui Puig signing & Rayan Raveloson sale
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Riqui Puig from Barcelona, as well as the sale of Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side Auxerre. As reported by 90min, the Galaxy finalized a deal to bring Puig to Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with the player undergoing a successful medical.
