Wisconsin murder suspect possibly in Alabama, investigators say

By WSFA 12 News Staff
WSFA
 4 days ago
WSFA

1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery restaurant recovers after vandalization, robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bibb Street Pizza Company in downtown Montgomery is recovering after being vandalized and robbed Thursday. Restaurant owner Ian Walters said the incident took place around 4 a.m. on August 4. Walters said the robber climbed onto the roof of their building and broke in through a window. The robber then tried to break through the restaurant’s ceiling, Walters recalled.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Saturday Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the wreck around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Atlanta Highway, according to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman. Coleman said 66-year-old Leonard Turner, the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK
WSFA

Person of interest sought in Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators have named a person of interest in a late March Montgomery shooting that later became a homicide. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help finding the man. Montgomery police have released a photo of Curtis King, 57, whom they now say is a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

3 more arrests made in Enterprise juvenile homicide case

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made more arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager. Friday afternoon, police charged three juveniles with obstructing government operations. Their arrests come just days after police charged a 14-year-old girl with manslaughter in relation to the incident. The shooting happened...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County judge dealt a blow to Coley McCraney’s defense in a ruling he issued late Friday. Evidence that others than McCraney killed two Dothan teens will not be allowed during his upcoming murder trial. His attorneys hoped to implicate a now retired police...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Prattville man arrested after chase ends with injuries in Millbrook

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after a Friday afternoon police chase ended with three people injured in separate crashes, according to Prattville police. Collin Dean, 21, of Prattville, has been charged in connection to the chase and subsequent wrecks, according to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson.
PRATTVILLE, AL

