Brownwood Area Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: Bruner Community Pep Rally
Nearly 150 photos from the event that signaled the start of the football seasons for Brownwood, Early, Bangs, May, Blanket, Zephyr, and Brookesmith High Schools, as well as Howard Payne University.
colemantoday.com
Coleman Livestock Auction Market Report for August 3, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Receipts totaled 2520, compared to 2354 last week. Comments: Another active across the board as this drought continues. Pairs and bred cows sold steady. Another active week for Feeder Steers and heifers 2-3 higher. Pray for Rain!
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council will convene at 9:00 am on Tuesday, August 9, at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue to address the following agenda items. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
koxe.com
City Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet Tuesday
The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, August 9, at 4:00 pm at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the Council Chambers. They will hold a Public Hearing on a variance (VAR 18-22) at 614 Idlewild Street requesting a variance of 6 feet into the 6 ft. side yard setback requirement to build a carport with gutters.
TxDOT, Cisco talk relocating I-20 exit ramp due to large amount of wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At the request of the City of Cisco, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a community meeting at the Cisco High school cafeteria on Thursday to discuss the possibility of relocating the I-20 westbound exit ramp which crosses highway 183. “We just want to get the public’s pulse. whether there’s […]
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
koxe.com
Jesse Guerrero, 53, of Coleman
Jesse Guerrero, age 53, of Coleman, died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Brown County. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday,...
koxe.com
Brown Co. Commissioners Post Agenda for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners will meet Monday, August 8, at 9:00 am at the Brown County Courthouse to act on the following agenda items. 2. Prayer- 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations – 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and...
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
koxe.com
Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite
Bess Wilcox, 89, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite, under direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Interment will be at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
colemantoday.com
Slight Chance for Rain This Week
Small, subtle changes in the weather are evident this weekend and more are to come this week. You may have seen additional cloud cover and even a few small showers on Saturday afternoon. The extra cloudiness resulted in a high temperature of 98 degrees at Coleman Municipal Airport, the first day below 100 in quite some time. The low Sunday morning was 75. It sort of felt cool. Looking ahead to this week, there is a slight 20% chance for rain Tuesday, up to a 30-40% chance Wednesday and 20% Thursday. Don't expect totals to be much. Forecast models suggest a tenth to a quarter inch in areas that receive rain. High temperatures this week continue to range between 97-100. Small, subtle changes but at least a diversion from the low 100's and no chance for rain.
koxe.com
HPU education alumni recognized for excellence in teaching
Several alumni from Howard Payne University’s School of Education were honored by their respective school districts for outstanding teaching during the 2021-2022 academic year. Dr. Kylah Clark-Goff, dean of HPU’s School of Education, said she is proud of the vital role HPU plays in preparing teachers who make a...
koxe.com
Diann Dillingham, 75, of Coleman
Diann Dillingham, age 75, of Coleman, died on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UT Southwestern Medical Center. After several years of suffering with pulmonary fibrosis and receiving a lung transplant, she took her first deep breath in heaven, pain-free and reunited with those she loved. The family will host a...
WANTED: Clyde police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing several laundry machines
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines. Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Wells may be driving […]
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
koxe.com
Local COVID Cases Increase Again
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 189 positive COVID-19 test results. There were 128 last week. Of the 189 positives this week, 25 were PCR, and 164 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 83 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
