Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
WLBT

Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
WJTV 12

Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
MyArkLaMiss

One Concordia Parish escapee apprehended by deputies; still searching for two other escapees

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has been apprehended. Ryan McKinney and Carlos Ramos are still on the run. If you have any information regarding the inmates, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231. […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Natchez Democrat

Annemarie Weatherly

RIDGECREST – Services for Annemarie Weatherly, 80, of Natchez who died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Ferriday will be at noon Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at...
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home

NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
Natchez Democrat

Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: NASD enrollment escalates, still 245 students shy of last year

NATCHEZ — Enrollment for Natchez Adams School District has escalated closer to the district’s expected enrollment of approximately 2,800 students. As of Thursday, 2,590 students have shown up whereas last school year they ended with 2,835 students, NASD public engagement director Tony Fields said. That leaves the school district 245 students shy from last school year.
Natchez Democrat

GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools

VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river

A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
NATCHEZ, MS

