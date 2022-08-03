Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
Darryell Lamoneth Hill, 48, 8 Tyler Circle, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. No bond set. Traffic stop at Post Office. False alarm on Devereux Drive. False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive. False alarm on Laurel Avenue. Reports — Thursday.
Mississippi sheriff seeks public’s help in identifying burglary suspects
A Mississippi sheriff is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects in an acquired security video. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted screenshots of the video on Facebook. These are two suspects in a recent string of auto burglaries in the Nola Road and Rogers Lane area.
WLBT
Natchez police not releasing details involving officer-involved shooting pending MBI probe
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have not released details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 18 in Natchez. Authorities say a woman with a knife was shot when police officers responded to a suicide call near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street. According to The Natchez Democrat,...
WLBT
Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
Mississippi police: Armed and dangerous suspects arrested with community’s help
Two suspects considered armed and dangerous are behind bars as a result of tips from the public. Thursday, the Brookhaven Police Department announced it was looking for two men. Travis Antonio Brinson was wanted in connection with a shots fired call Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Pine Haven Trailer Park. Brinson...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
One Concordia Parish escapee apprehended by deputies; still searching for two other escapees
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (08/04/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the inmate escapees, Thor Teal, has been apprehended. Ryan McKinney and Carlos Ramos are still on the run. If you have any information regarding the inmates, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231. […]
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Mississippi police chief sued by former detective. Suit alleges ‘illegal activity’ by police chief over Black Lives Matter protests.
A former detective with the Brookhaven Police Department is suing the city and Police Chief Kenneth Collins for wrongful termination “based on illegal activity by the Brookhaven Chief of Police.”. The suit, filed July 29 in federal court by Latoya R. Beacham, alleges she was forced to leave the...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Natchez Democrat
Annemarie Weatherly
RIDGECREST – Services for Annemarie Weatherly, 80, of Natchez who died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Ferriday will be at noon Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at...
Natchez Democrat
The Dart: A traveling nurse briefly home
NATCHEZ — On a bench at Natchez Under-the-hill, Cole Bradford and his two children, Ella and Hayes, took a recess from lunch with his mother-in-law, their grandmother. It’s one of their last days together before Hayes goes to Cathedral Elementary School, Ella goes to Jefferson Street Preschool and Bradford starts a new post as a travel nurse at West Jefferson Medical Center near New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
Natchez Democrat
Bat infestation delays start of school at Vidalia Lower Elementary
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish public schools are to start the 2022-23 school year today, but Vidalia Lower Elementary School is temporarily closed due to a bat issue, Superintendent Toyua Watson said. Electronic letters were sent out to parents stating the school would be closed today “due to unforeseen...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: NASD enrollment escalates, still 245 students shy of last year
NATCHEZ — Enrollment for Natchez Adams School District has escalated closer to the district’s expected enrollment of approximately 2,800 students. As of Thursday, 2,590 students have shown up whereas last school year they ended with 2,835 students, NASD public engagement director Tony Fields said. That leaves the school district 245 students shy from last school year.
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: New school year begins for Miss Lou schools
VIDALIA, La. — Cathedral elementary and high schoolers began a new school year on Friday. Seniors were the first on campus at 7 a.m. for the school’s traditional sunrise prayer service. They joined Father Aaron Williams in prayer for “their last first day” at Cathedral’s football stadium, said...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man pulls massive 104-pound catfish from river
A Mississippi man caught a huge, 104-pound catfish over the weekend out of the Mississippi River in Natchez on a trot line. Christopher Halley told Dark Horse Press that he began learning how to fish with his mother-in-law Sandra Case and his father-in-law David Case. He found the big catch on Sunday morning when he ran the trot lines again from the previous day.
Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night
A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday. WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was...
