KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. The previous daily rainfall record was set on Aug. 1, 1975, at 4.59 inches. As of 7 a.m., Sunday Sioux Falls has seen 5.22 inches. People...
KELOLAND TV
Pools in Sioux Falls will begin closing for the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the summer vacation season nearing the end, outdoor pools across Sioux Falls will soon close. The 2022 summer pool season is wrapping up and it’s been a successful one… no matter who you ask. “I like to swim, I like to...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
KELOLAND TV
Walk honors children who died young
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families honored loved ones whom they lost shortly after birth with a walk Saturday at Fawick Park in central Sioux Falls. Jessica Remme and her family are among the people who celebrated the lives of children lost this weekend. Her daughter Oaklyn died in 2018, and she decided to create the Oaklyn Foundation to help families in similar situations.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls schools ready for classes with new air filtration systems
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to ease its guidelines on controlling the spread of COVID-19. But it is also likely to urge schools to make some changes to improve air quality. Something Sioux Falls schools have already done. The...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska homicides; political ads; weekend rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities say four people were found dead in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol says a person has been taken into custody.
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD speaks on security measures at Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still searching for people connected to the shooting Thursday at Mall of America in Minnesota. “I really wish we didn’t have to be here today,” said Chief Booker Hodges, Bloomington PD. Suspects are still on the loose following a shooting...
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: A fair time of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is set to make its return to Sioux Falls. Hundreds of thousands of visitors will make their way to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds over the next nine days. But, for the people involved, the fun and excitement of the fair is a year-round job.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the first full day of the Sioux Empire Fair taking place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides open at noon. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under. Justin Moore with special guest Julie Eddy are the grandstand acts beginning at 8 p.m. The fair runs through next Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Discover Aviation Day takes off in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Discover Aviation Day is taking off in Sioux Falls. From a. Black Hawk helicopter, to WWII aircraft, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy. Dawson Sylvester may only be ten years old, but he’s already got his eyes set on the...
KELOLAND TV
Winners of Sioux Falls a 100 mile/day challenge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced this year’s winners of his one-hundred miles in a hundred-day fitness challenge. It doesn’t matter if you walked, rode a bike, ran or swam… the goal was to go 100 miles in 100 days.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Man points gun at driver on I-29, later arrested
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man is facing numerous charges after being arrested in Lincoln County Friday evening. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a driver pointing a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. Deputies...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
KELOLAND TV
Fraud cases chip away at organic food integrity
Trey Wharton of Sioux Falls has made numerous sacrifices in his life in order to maintain a healthful lifestyle centered around a vegan diet and consistent consumption of organic foods. To afford organic products that are sometimes double or triple the cost of conventionally grown foods, Wharton works two jobs,...
KELOLAND TV
Child care advocate calls for innovative thinkers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rebecca Wimmer doesn’t want the spotlight on the child care industry to fade. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra attention and federal aid has been given to industry, nationwide. The pandemic exposed the child care system’s shortcomings of a narrow business model that is expensive for both parents and providers, staffing shortages, children-to-staff ratios, licensed and unlicensed providers, the importance of early learning, funding options and where to find solutions.
