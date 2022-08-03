Agriculture experts advise you “look before you leave” to contain the spotted lanternfly

Read on www.pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh gets ready to celebrate Farmers Market Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a great week to shop local! It's National Farmers Market Week and the USDA is celebrating local growers. The first week of August will showcase their importance to the communities they support. Not only can farmers' markets produce local, homegrown food, but they also support communities that do not have a regular grocery store. Tomorrow in Squirrel Hill you can check out a farmers market at the Beacon-Bartlett Parking Lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. "Our local farmer markets provide a critical resource to Pittsburgh residents," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "National Farmers Market Week will...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Makers, Digital Design Manager, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Project Coordinator. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Grounded Strategies is seeking a Project Coordinator: Resident and Volunteer Resources to work with...
Davis campaigns in Allegheny County touting education, economy, and safety
State Rep. Austin Davis' campaign tour for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor brought him back to his native Allegheny County today, where he urged supporters to back his positions on education, the economy, and community safety. Davis, whose district covers several impoverished communities in the Mon Valley, highlighted plans to support rural...
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
CDC: Allegheny, Westmoreland counties move to 'high' covid-19 level
Rising cases and hospitalizations pushed Allegheny and Westmoreland counties into the “high” covid-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which set standards for defining the amount of the virus within a community. Allegheny County, which recorded nearly 2,700 additional infections over the past...
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
Allegheny County's COVID-19 community level rises to high
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The community level of COVID-19 in Allegheny County increased to high, the health department announced Friday. Under CDC guidance, mask-wearing is recommended indoors in public regardless of vaccination status in counties with a high level of COVID-19.Butler, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties also have a high level, according to the CDC's map.The CDC looks at three metrics when determining the level of COVID-19 in a community: new hospital admissions, the percent of staffed inpatient beds and new cases in the past seven days. During the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 2,691 new infections and 258 self-reported positive tests. Four more people died.
House Dems schedule Pittsburgh hearings to discuss firefighting, energy, abortion
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee has scheduled four hearings in Pittsburgh over the next week to discuss issues ranging from tax breaks for first responders to the future of healthcare following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. All four hearings will be open to the public...
Editorial: Stop raising turnpike tolls
Two things in Pennsylvania are as dependable as the sunrise. The Pittsburgh Pirates will disappoint everyone but their opponents, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will raise toll rates. Even the state Legislature and governor — whoever that might be — tease us a bit with their annual budget battle. They...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants
Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
Pittsburgh bank merger moves to next step as Standard fully becomes Dollar in 2023
PITTSBURGH — More than 14 months after Pittsburgh’s seventh-largest bank completed its acquisition of No. 19, conversion continues to unfold. On Sept. 6, Dollar Bank and Monroeville-based Standard AVB Financial Corp. will legally merge, Standard said in a letter sent earlier this week to its customers. It will operate as a division of Dollar.
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
In brief: News from UPMC St. Margaret, Shady Side Academy, Women's Business Network
Employees at UPMC St. Margaret gave a record-breaking $155,000 during July’s annual St. Margaret Foundation Employee Campaign to help fill in the gaps with hope for patients and employees in crisis at the hospital. “We didn’t know what to expect when we started the campaign,” said Foundation president Mary...
Free dental care and mobile dental care clinic for Pittsburgh families this weekend and Monday/Tuesday
Photo above by Nick Fewings via Unsplash. Has the pandemic kept your family from getting dental care? There are several opportunities available within the next week to get your kids seen by a dentist in Pittsburgh for free or covered under Medicaid. This weekend, visit the Mission of Mercy Dental...
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
