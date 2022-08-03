Macon County Schools hosting Back-2-School Bash Saturday

Read on www.wsfa.com
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
WTVM
East Alabama students heading back to classrooms
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Summer break is ending, and many Alabama educators are still preparing classrooms to welcome students back for their first day of school for the 2022 school year. Students were hopping out of their parent’s cars and waving goodbye to mom and dad, ready to get back...
Courthouse News Service
Black Alabama students continue to face disproportionate access to education in state school districts
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (CN) — The inequities between LaFayette High School and Valley High School, both in Chambers County, were evident when Dr. Travis C. Smith was a student there some 15 years ago. “My experience was great in high school,” Smith recalled. “It's a small school and it's a...
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
WSFA
Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pandemic, virtual learning and now inflation are all issues that can impact the family unit – including little ones. “Families have all set of new challenges that they have to deal with,” said Donna Leslie, executive director of Carastar Health. “School itself is stressful, kids going to school and having to deal with the challenges - it’s a whole new world for kids.”
WSFA
Coosada police hold active shooter training for local teachers
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Teachers in Coosada are preparing for the possibility of an active shooter on campus. The Coosada Police Department partnered with Airport Intermediate School for training on Friday ahead of the start to the school year on Monday. Police Chief Leon Smith says an active shooter situation...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
Alabama State Superintendent weighs in on test scores, school safety, new laws ahead of new year
Many Alabama students are heading back to class next week for what educators hope to be a more "normal" school year compared to the previous two.
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
alabamanews.net
Appreciation Luncheon Held for MPS Security Officers
Some local unsung heroes are getting the appreciation they deserve. The first ever MPS Security Officer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit, ‘A Heart 4 Children.’ Over 80 MPS security officers attended the event which was recognized by Governor Kay Ivey and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. School...
outdooralabama.com
Renovations Coming to Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake near Luverne, Alabama, will close this fall for renovations. During the closure, the aging dam structure will be evaluated and repaired by the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). The lake will also be restocked to improve fishing quality.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City
In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
WSFA
Auburn University aviation school aims to help fill industry worker shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Airlines continue to have trouble with getting and keeping employees nationwide, forcing cancellations and delays due to shortages. Auburn University’s school of aviation hopes to remedy the lack of airline workers, as over 600 students are currently enrolled in programs for professional flight and aviation management.
Balloons released for Central High student who lost battle to brain cancer
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — 18-year-old Tatiana Gordon fought cancer until the very end. She passed away on July 27; on Friday, her family, friends and teachers released balloons in her honor. Loved ones said goodbye to Tatiana as silver and blue balloons headed toward the clouds. The former Central High Student made a lasting […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Information on Free and Reduced-priced Meals for Elmore County Public Schools
Elmore County Public Schools today announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:. Children need healthy meals to learn. Elmore...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Mayor Highlights James Hardie Groundbreaking at Council Meeting
Top Photo: Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie shares his excitement about the James Hardie expansion with council members. At Tuesday’s Prattville City Council meeting, Mayor Bill Gillespie spent much of his time-sharing comments with the group of leaders lauding the expansion of the James Hardie facility and speaking about the economic benefit to the city.
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
