Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Turning Stone Casino August 5th

Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing that the turbulent week at Warner Bros. Discovery displayed, it’s just how quickly conventional wisdom can change from one regime to the next, when each is trying to gin up the stock price for Wall Street. WBD chief David Zaslav was busy. On the eve of a rumored layoff bloodbath across the company to cut at least $3 billion of debt off the books, there was the abrupt and cruel cancelation of Batgirl and the HBO Max animated feature Scoob! with the latter message delivered while the co-directors were...

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO