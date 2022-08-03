ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Turning Stone Casino August 5th

By Thad Randazzo
localsyr.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show

For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

The Dish: Amid Layoffs, How David Zaslav Might Deal With J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, DC’s Walter Hamada & New Warner Bros. Pictures Chiefs Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy

Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing that the turbulent week at Warner Bros. Discovery displayed, it’s just how quickly conventional wisdom can change from one regime to the next, when each is trying to gin up the stock price for Wall Street. WBD chief David Zaslav was busy. On the eve of a rumored layoff bloodbath across the company to cut at least $3 billion of debt off the books, there was the abrupt and cruel cancelation of Batgirl and the HBO Max animated feature Scoob! with the latter message delivered while the co-directors were...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy