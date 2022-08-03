ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Study: TN has 3rd most road rage shootings per capita in the US

By Nikki McGee
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvfYu_0h3afK5X00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aggressive driving is on the rise, and here in Tennessee , we’re seeing some of the most road rage shootings in the U.S.

A four-year-old boy from Memphis, Nashville ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman and 36-year-old Christopher Sparks have all been killed in Tennessee during shootings that police attribute to road rage.

Sparks’ case has never been solved.

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: family shot at by road rage driver

“I get really mad when people call it road rage because I think it trivializes it. It’s road murder, right? I mean, somebody took a gun, shot my brother at an intersection because he yelled at them for being a bad driver, and drove away,” brother Jason Sparks said.

According to a new study from insurance company Jerry , Tennessee ranked third for the most road rage shootings per capita over the last five years in the US, using data from Everytown and the Gun Violence Archive . The same data found road rage shootings killed three people and injured 25 in 2020, and in 2021, five were killed and 15 injured.

Researchers note that in 35 states, including Tennessee, drivers can have guns in their cars without a permit. It’s a policy Sparks’ brother, Jason, disagrees with.

Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation

“If you have a 32-ounce soda near you you’re probably not going to use that to kill somebody if you’re in a road rage incident but if you’ve got easy access to a handgun, there you go, right?” Jason said.

Jason doesn’t expect to see his brother’s case solved, but he does hope his story will cause drivers to think before grabbing their gun.

“My brother had his whole life in front of him and it was cut loose just as he was going home to walk his dog on his lunch break. Because somebody took offense to him yelling at them for being a bad driver. And we’re enabling that to happen every day,” Jason said.

The study doesn’t pinpoint the cause of what’s driving up road rage shootings; however, researchers note higher stress levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

If you have any information in the case of Chris Sparks, you’re asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can be kept anonymous and could qualify for a $27,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Girlfriend cigarette-burned, held against will: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Mann is facing charges after officers said he tried to trap his girlfriend in an apartment last month. Mann’s girlfriend told police she was assaulted by him on July 6 and ended up with his cell phone. When she went to Mann’s apartment to return the phone, police say Mann forced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One critical following downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been listed in critical condition after officers responded to a shooting call downtown Saturday evening. Officers were flagged down just before 5:30 p.m. at Hernando Street and Vance Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a nearby wooded area. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Jacksboro woman stabbed during mobile crisis service in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was reported to be stabbed Friday, Aug. 5 after attempting to transfer a man to the Tennova Hospital. LaFollette Police Department responded to an incident involving a woman who tried to provide mobile crisis services to a man. Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro,...
JACKSBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence Archive#Road Rage#Murder#Violent Crime#Tn#Wkrn
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
Fast Casual

Captain D's expanding Memphis footprint

Captain D's has opened in Memphis, bringing the brand's total city footprint to 11 units under the direction of Nufish LLC, the second-largest franchisee Captain D's system. Nufish, led by Joe Springer, will add 10 restaurants throughout the Memphis region, including Mississippi and Arkansas, according to a press release. "Experienced...
MEMPHIS, TN
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
WREG

Memphis lottery player wins $100K Powerball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis lottery player won $100,000 from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls along with the red Powerball to win $50,000. The player also chose and won the Power Play feature for another $50,000. The ticket was sold at Citgo Express in the 5300 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Raleigh Walgreens robbed at gunpoint, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are searching for the man they say robbed a Walgreens in Raleigh Sunday morning. According to a report, a man walked into the store in the 5000 block of Stage Road around 11:30 a.m. and went into the manager’s office.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy