ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town

By Jonah
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wrrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Is Not a Drill! Gas is Under $4 at this Ulster County Station

It's a sight for sore eyes. For the first time in months, gas prices have once again dipped below $4 per-gallon... at least at one gas station in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that gas prices have been a sore subject for some time now. It's even inspired some people to convert their vehicles to use E85 fuel to save tens of dollars on each fill-up (learn more about that here). But while some stations in Ulster County are still in the mid-$4 range (I'm looking at you, New Paltz), there's at least one convenience store brave enough to dip their prices back down to pre-summer numbers.
ACCORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
Ulster County, NY
Traffic
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
rcbizjournal.com

New Owner Of Tomkins Cove Lovett Plant Eyes Operations To Support Offshore Windfarm Developments In Long Island

Haugland Group, Which Bought Plant Property For $2.85 Million, Would Benefit From Passage Of Floating Zone Amendment To Stony Point Zoning Code. William (Billy) Haugland Jr. asks this reporter if she’s seen ‘Field of Dreams,’ the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner who transforms an empty cornfield in Iowa into a baseball diamond. (She has.)
STONY POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Water line project creates Five Corners traffic nightmare

VAILS GATE – Construction of a water line from the Village of Kiryas Joel to New Windsor has caused major traffic jams in the Five Corners area of New Windsor and Town Supervisor George Meyers wants something done about it. He is concerned that the back-ups are a safety...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park

It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#Parking Lots#Suny New Paltz#Free Parking#Ny Residents React
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s Midtown Linear Park opens

KINGSTON -The Midtown Linear Park project in Kingston is now open to the public. The park is part of the Kingston Greenline and runs from Cornell Street through Midtown to Westbrook Lane. The park provides non-motorized transportation between Midtown Kingston and the Kingston Plaza, home of the city’s only major...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling Fire Department celebrates successful carnival and parade

PAWLING – The Pawling Fire Department opened its annual carnival on August 3rd at Lakeside Park and it will continue through Saturday, August 6, culminating with a firework show beginning at dusk on Saturday. On Friday evening, several neighboring fire departments from Dutchess and Putnam counties as well as...
PAWLING, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About

One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Summer Staycation Spots and Activities

We've got some popular Hudson Valley staycation spots for when you're on a tight budget. When you wanna do some traveling, but your wallet tells you otherwise, a staycation is always a popular alternative. A staycation or holistay, is a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within a day's distance from home, not requiring overnight accommodations. Perhaps a backyard pool, a visit to local parks and museums, or attending local festivals and amusement parks.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.5 WPDH

PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker

A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
101.5 WPDH

Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them

If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers

I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy