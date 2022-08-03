One year ago, a West African Banded Cobra went missing in Grand Prairie. It's yet to be found.

Read on www.wfaa.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
Shooting victim found dead at Fort Worth gas station, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An investigation is now open to look into a shooting that left a victim dead in Fort Worth. According to the police department, they got a call about the shooting late Saturday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Clifford Center Drive near Jim Wright Freeway at about 5 p.m.
Here's how local Facebook groups are rallying around struggling North Texas restaurants
ARLINGTON, Texas — As the economy continues to flux, there is no surprise that businesses are struggling. From supply chain issues to staffing shortages, restaurants have continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A restaurant struggling in the Metroplex made headlines recently after posting an outcry on...
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
WFAA
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
According to police, a male employee was found injured after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WFAA
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Dallas Pets Alive
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to save the lives of healthy and treatable pets that are at great risk of euthanasia in north Texas. To donate or volunteer, go to DallasPetsAlive.org.
WFAA
Take an augmented reality art walk in South Dallas
For many of us, taking a stroll under the Texas sun seems almost unbearable. It's hard not to be consumed and distracted by the heat. So how about taking a neighborhood walk and have an adventure with art on the go.
WFAA
Infant pronounced dead in hospital; father in custody after standoff, Rowlett police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Police say a man is facing multiple felony charges after an hours-long standoff and the death of his young son. According to Rowlett police, they dispatched officers to a home on Silver Springs Way at about 7 p.m. Friday. They said a woman called about her husband who was behaving strangely. She was also worried about their infant that he was taking care of.
'If we can go, we go' | Texas fire department made up of 100% volunteers face challenging summer
CRESSON, Texas — The hot Texas summer has brought with it plenty of wildfires and work for fire departments across the state to take care of. And for many of the smaller towns in the North Texas area, they are made up of firefighters devoting time outside the workplace to keep their communities safe.
WFAA
Watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market
There’s nothing like a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot summer day and here in north Texas we have been getting plenty of those. So, let the seed spitting begin –Tomorrow is watermelon day at the Dallas Farmers Market. For all the mouthwatering details, go to DallasFarmersMarket.org.
18-year-old killed in shooting at Arlington apartment, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An 18-year-old has died after he was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment in Arlington late Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a complex in the 800 block of East Sanford Street, near North Collins and East Division streets.
Texas ranchers rush to sell cattle amid drought
DECATUR, Texas — Inside of the Decatur Livestock Market, buying and selling cattle is normal. This week, however, the amount of ranchers that rushed there to sell their cattle, was not. The livestock market’s owner, Kimberly Irwin, told WFAA the drought is the culprit. It has created challenging conditions...
WFAA
Police investigating double homicide in southwest Dallas
DALLAS — Police are investigating the circumstances and motive surrounding a double homicide in southwest Dallas on Friday evening. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. DPD said that...
Drunk driver hits Fort Worth police car, forces officer into tree, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man after he drunkenly hit an officer's car, which forced the patrol vehicle into a tree, the department said. The Fort Worth Police Department said an officer was responding at approximately 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to assist another officer with an unrelated foot pursuit.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
Watch live: Day 4 of the Yaser Said trial over his teen daughters' murders
DALLAS — Below is a recap of Day 3 of Yaser Said's trial in Dallas on Thursday. Watch Day 4 of the trial here:. In a Dallas County courtroom, Patricia Owens saw her former husband and the father of their children for the first time in 14 years. The...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas
DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge...
Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating and murder of girlfriend, Tarrant County DA says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 brutal beating, murder and robbery of his girlfriend, the Tarrant County District’s Office announced. Q’Juan Tiakei Holmes was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Angela Gagne on Friday,...
WFAA
DFW weather: Triple digits continue, very low rain chances
The dog days of August are upon us. The problem is, they've already been here all summer.
DFW emergency crews have responded to more kids in hot car calls this year than 3 previous years combined
DALLAS — With summer in full swing, the Texas heat poses a serious threat for heat-related illnesses and, unfortunately, calls for kids being left in hot cars. On average, 38 children die every year nationwide from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside vehicles, and Texas leads the nation with 146 total child hot car deaths from 1990 to 2021.
WFAA
