Grand Prairie, TX

One year ago, a West African Banded Cobra went missing in Grand Prairie. It's yet to be found.

WFAA
WFAA
 4 days ago
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
340
Post
16M+
Views
Dallas local news

