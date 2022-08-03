Power restored to 2,000 customers without power in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 3, 2022, at 1:39 p.m. - Power has been completely restored to customers according to PG&E's outage maps.

PG&E said 1,991 customers are currently without power around the Watsonville area.

The outages were first reported at 11:16 a.m., and PG&E said they are working to figure out the cause.

Power is estimated to be restored around 3 p.m, according to PG&E.

This is a developing story.

