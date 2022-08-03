Dakotans for Health wants to put abortion on 2024 ballot

Read on www.keloland.com
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
AG releases explanation for possible abortion amendment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed Constitutional amendment to codify abortion in 2024 has now been reviewed by the South Dakota Attorney General. On Friday, acting Attorney General Mark Vargo released a draft opinion for a Constitutional amendment concerning the regulation of abortion. State law requires the AG to review and provide an explanation for voters on proposed amendments as well as the “legal consequences” of each measure.
Noem chose DC campaign trip over WGA meeting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Noem administration sent one person to Idaho last week for the annual summer meeting of the Western Governors Association. Meanwhile Governor Kristi Noem spent those same days in Washington, D.C., speaking to conservative audiences as a possible Republican candidate for U.S. president or vice president and holding book-signings for her new political memoir.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Child care advocate calls for innovative thinkers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rebecca Wimmer doesn’t want the spotlight on the child care industry to fade. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, extra attention and federal aid has been given to industry, nationwide. The pandemic exposed the child care system’s shortcomings of a narrow business model that is expensive for both parents and providers, staffing shortages, children-to-staff ratios, licensed and unlicensed providers, the importance of early learning, funding options and where to find solutions.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Nebraska homicides; political ads; weekend rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities say four people were found dead in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol says a person has been taken into custody.
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
oilcity.news
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passes away
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System announced that Fifth Circuit Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer passed away. Judge Flemmer was the longest current serving circuit judge in the state and dedicated nearly his entire legal career to serving the people of South Dakota. He graduated from the USD School of Law in 1981 and then worked in private practice until he was elected as Clark County State’s Attorney in 1984.
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website. The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year. How it works. If a business cannot find the person they...
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
Noem’s lawyer: Need 15 more days on CRT report
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor’s legal counsel wants even more time to decide whether to publicly release a report on whether “inherently divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory were found in what the South Dakota Department of Education provides to K-12 schools across the state.
