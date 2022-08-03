ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson holds surplus vehicle auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many made it out and snagged a good deal at the City of Jackson’s surplus auction. The city-wide event on Michael Avalon Street happens at least twice a year. Organizers say the main attraction is the vehicles that are sold. The items are typically seized, stolen or abandoned, according to authorities. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Good didn’t know about Jackson’s latest boil water notice issued last week until his customers started asking him about it. Good, co-owner of three North Jackson restaurants, is one of several restaurant owners who spoke at a city council meeting Wednesday where they voiced their frustrations about Jackson’s ongoing water issues.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg’s soil has many useful qualities

Did you know that the loess soil in Vicksburg has unique characteristics?. According to the National Military Park Service website, loess soils covered and shaped most of the landscape in our community. During the Pleistocene Ice Age, glaciers in Canada and the northern United States of America would grind onto the bedrock and other debris to create a “flour-like” soil. Then the finely gradated soil was washed down the Mississippi River as the glaciers melted and dispersed onto flood plains.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg to host press conference for bicentennial announcement

Mayor George Flaggs and members of the Vicksburg 200 Committee will host a news conference on August 10 at 8:30 a.m., kicking off plans for the commemoration of the city’s incorporation on Jan. 29, 1825. The bicentennial planning team includes representatives of the city government as well as members...
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT leaders work to solve copper theft issue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, along with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff, joined Jackson leaders and state officials to discuss the ongoing copper theft and litter issues in the metro area on Thursday, August 4. “We are having some serious problems in the inner city of Jackson on our interstate […]
JACKSON, MS

