Jackson holds surplus vehicle auction
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many made it out and snagged a good deal at the City of Jackson’s surplus auction. The city-wide event on Michael Avalon Street happens at least twice a year. Organizers say the main attraction is the vehicles that are sold. The items are typically seized, stolen or abandoned, according to authorities. […]
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most of the Capital City remains under a boil water notice, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds isn’t because the facility has been on well water since December 2021, an investment that cost more than a million dollars for Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson to implement.
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeff Good didn’t know about Jackson’s latest boil water notice issued last week until his customers started asking him about it. Good, co-owner of three North Jackson restaurants, is one of several restaurant owners who spoke at a city council meeting Wednesday where they voiced their frustrations about Jackson’s ongoing water issues.
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Rental Assistance Funds Still Available In Harrison County After Gov. Reeves Ends Program
Renters in Harrison and Hinds counties are not likely to suffer from Gov. Tate Reeves’ order this week to end access to a key pandemic-era rental assistance program 10 days from now. Most Mississippians who need help paying their rent or utilities will no longer be able to apply...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
VICKSBURG FACTS: Vicksburg’s soil has many useful qualities
Did you know that the loess soil in Vicksburg has unique characteristics?. According to the National Military Park Service website, loess soils covered and shaped most of the landscape in our community. During the Pleistocene Ice Age, glaciers in Canada and the northern United States of America would grind onto the bedrock and other debris to create a “flour-like” soil. Then the finely gradated soil was washed down the Mississippi River as the glaciers melted and dispersed onto flood plains.
OUTLOOK: Fiber Fun In the ‘Sip returns to Vicksburg Convention Center
After being put on pause for two years due to the pandemic, Fiber Fun In The ‘Sip will be returning with all the entertainment, classes, vendors and excitement that made the event a success. “It’s really great to be back,” said Fiber Fun In The ‘Sip organizer Judy Busby....
Vicksburg to host press conference for bicentennial announcement
Mayor George Flaggs and members of the Vicksburg 200 Committee will host a news conference on August 10 at 8:30 a.m., kicking off plans for the commemoration of the city’s incorporation on Jan. 29, 1825. The bicentennial planning team includes representatives of the city government as well as members...
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
Flora, MS – Six Suffer Burns in Explosion Salt Water Disposal Site on Virlilia Rd
The injured parties were working at the plant. They were changing the fiberglass from two oil wells when an old well exploded. The injured parties were employed by W.S. Red Hancock. Four injured parties were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Two others were transported to Merit Health...
MDOT leaders work to solve copper theft issue in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, along with Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) staff, joined Jackson leaders and state officials to discuss the ongoing copper theft and litter issues in the metro area on Thursday, August 4. “We are having some serious problems in the inner city of Jackson on our interstate […]
