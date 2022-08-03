Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board named one of Five Texas Honor School Boards

Read on www.kcbd.com
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the fast approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting back-to-school events. Many of these events offer cheaper alternatives for school supplies. Some events offer just a fun celebration of the new year. Here are some of the upcoming events around...
KCBD
Littlefield ISD staff to carry firearms through Guardian Plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD is implementing the Guardian Plan, a training course that provides faculty and staff the option to carry a firearm. Also called School Safety Training, this course allows select faculty and staff to carry a firearm in the event of an active shooter threat, according to the course website. The training allows armed individuals to protect students through deadly force in the time between reporting the situation to police and the police’s arrival.
KCBD
Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the Lubbock Area United Way is helping community partners with school supplies. United Way works with more than 23 local nonprofits to support the Lubbock community all year long. This year it decided to spend leftover grant money to open a school supply shop for the families of nonprofit employees.
KCBD
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
KCBD
East Lubbock shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in East Lubbock on Aug 7. One person was left with serious injuries after being shot, according to police. The person was transported to UMC to treat their injuries. The shooting occurred near E 42nd Street and...
KCBD
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
KCBD
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
KCBD
Texas Tech soccer prepares for their exhibition match
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer is preparing for their upcoming season. They will host an exhibition match against LCU on Tuesday, August 9th at 7pm. The match will be at home for the Red Raiders, at the John Walker Soccer Complex. Captain Charlotte Teeter is ready to lead the team this season. Head coach Tom Stone mentioned how ready he is to see the incoming freshman preform.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured during early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person was seriously injured during a shooting in East Lubbock. A single mother has graduated from Texas Tech after a chance meeting with the Chancellor on a plane ride. Erica Flores is a mother of three who happened to sit next to...
KCBD
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
KCBD
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
KCBD
Hot & Sunny Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
KCBD
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work. The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8. It should only take two days to complete.
KCBD
Isolated showers possible Friday evening, overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again isolated to scattered showers and some thunderstorms through Friday evening and possibly late tonight. A few of the storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall and winds gusts over 50 mph with frequent lightning. Coverage will likely be less than on Thursday evening. Moving...
KCBD
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
KCBD
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
KCBD
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years
(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison. A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday....
