Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board named one of Five Texas Honor School Boards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield ISD is implementing the Guardian Plan, a training course that provides faculty and staff the option to carry a firearm. Also called School Safety Training, this course allows select faculty and staff to carry a firearm in the event of an active shooter threat, according to the course website. The training allows armed individuals to protect students through deadly force in the time between reporting the situation to police and the police’s arrival.

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO